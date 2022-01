Forceful public will is necessary to change the lives of the 4 in 10 children across our country who wake up every day in poverty. There is no shortage of innovative programs that are designed to alleviate the current state of poor children. Developing programs with clear benefits for children, the workforce, and the economy is nothing new. Think tanks, academics, and foundations have proposed these sorts or interventions for decades. What impedes their funding and adoption is the unwillingness to change the tax code, the lack of legislative advocacy and coalition building, and of course, blaming others.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO