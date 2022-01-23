Staybowlizer

Out and about a little tonight and wondering if something is up because there’s little sign of anyone out anywhere. Shooter (that’s what we call photographers – not the other usage) Craig Cannon walked into the neighborhood grocery store to find the shelves full and the aisles deserted. If we can just sync up this supply and demand thing we should all be okay. But for now, at least, shoppers appear to have enough TP and beer to see them through another week or so of COVID Winter.

