NBA rumors: Jayson Tatum on shooting slump: Sometimes you've gotta laugh it off

 4 days ago

Jay King: Jayson Tatum: “Sometimes you’ve gotta laugh it off....

Jayson Tatum Is On Quite The Hot Stretch

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum bust out of his shooting slump with a monster game on Sunday. While it was great to see Tatum drop 51 on an extremely efficient shooting night, hitting more shots than he misses on a consistent basis has been Tatum’s biggest issue this season. But on Tuesday night, he made it two straight games with stellar shooting, as Tatum led Boston with 36 points in a dominating 128-75 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings. He was 14-for-23 from the floor and 7-for-14 from three-point range, and for the second straight game, Tatum got to watch the...
Jayson Tatum Makes Celtics History

Jayson Tatum became the Celtics’ franchise leader in 50-point games after he scored 51 points against the Wizards. Pat Garrity and Shams Charania discuss the feat.
