A lot of people think opera is just plain weird. But Wolfgang Mozart’s The Magic Flute is weird even by opera standards. Take a conventional quest story — Tamino seeks wisdom through a series of ordeals — overlay a romantic quest – boy (Tamino) seeks/loses/wins girl (Pamina) — and add in Papageno, a feathered comic figure who is half bird and half man. Next throw in a dollop of Freemasonry, add a pound of ancient Egypt-style “Orientalism” and insert one of the most challenging coloratura soprano passages in all of Western music, and you’ve got what might be the strangest and most delightful opera in the canon. It also features some of Mozart’s coolest music.

