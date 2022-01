Re: “How to vote in the Texas primaries — Questions answered on registering, mail ballots, dates, locations,” Sunday Metro story. Gee, thanks. Your article spent about 600 words telling us all the sins, pitfalls and potential disenfranchisement for even the slightest error in filling out the request form for vote-by-mail, but not one word about how to get your hands on the form. Instructions for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant Counties would be very helpful. I also learned that, even though in the last election I requested a mail-in ballot because I’m over 65, I have to resubmit my application every year. I’m still over 65.

