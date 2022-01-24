ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German Law Firm Investigated Former Pope's Mishandling of Sexual Abuse Allegations

By Linda A. Thompson
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe investigation into the mishandling by church leaders of sexual abuse cases over the last...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Abuse report in German diocese faults retired pope

Survivors of clergy sexual abuse say they are not surprised following a long-awaited report on the handling of cases in Germany’s Munich diocese in the 1970s and 1980s, adding they want to see action. The report faults retired Pope Benedict XVI. (Jan. 20) AP.
RELIGION
The Independent

Vatican defends Benedict after report faults abuse record

The Vatican on Wednesday strongly defended Pope Benedict XVI’s record in fighting clergy sexual abuse and cautioned against looking for “easy scapegoats and summary judgments," after an independent report faulted his handling of four cases of abuse when he was archbishop of Munich Germany The Holy See’s editorial director, Andrea Tornielli, provided the Vatican's first substantial response to the report in an editorial that appeared on the Vatican's media portal, Vatican News. In it, Tornielli recalled that Benedict was the first pope to meet with victims of abuse, that he had issued strong norms to punish priests who...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Benedict Xvi
Law.com

Gwinnett Judge's Indictment on Computer-Hacking Charges Hinges on What 'Prosecution Knew'

Georgia Court of Appeals hears oral arguments in appeal of former Gwinnett County Superior Court judge's reindictment on computer hacking crimes. Appellant attorney argued some charges listed in reindictment should be barred, citing prosecution had prior actual knowledge of the crimes warranting their inclusion in the first indictment. Appellee attorney...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Law.com

Kobre & Kim Lawyers Accuse Seychelles Anti-Corruption Body of Intimidation

Lawyers at Kobre & Kim have accused Seychelles’ anti-corruption authority of intimidation in a blistering condemnation of the African archipelago’s legal system. Kobre & Kim said the Anti-Corruption Commission of Seychelles (ACCS) had attempted to “intimidate and disqualify” a local lawyer from representing his clients, of embarking on a politically motivated court campaign against their clients, and of preventing their clients from receiving a fair trial.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy