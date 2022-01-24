The next great quarterback rivalry

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The Kansas City Chief’s Patrick Mahomes squared off against the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen in an electric game that’s already being touted as one of the best games in NFL history. Mahomes’ Chiefs clinched the win in overtime after it looked like the Bills had taken the W. It was a demonstration of sports at its best; two well-matched talents playing to their best, and, once the...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO