Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has opened a floor debate on a measure that Democrats say would protect the rights of voters and the integrity of federal elections. Republicans are likely to filibuster the legislation, in which case Democrats say they'll seek a change to the Senate's rules. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBSN with more on the Senate's next steps and other news from Capitol Hill.

