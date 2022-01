Chilly air sticks around through the weekend and into next week. More clouds will be around today with a flurry or snow shower possible in central and northern NH as a weak cold front moves through. As the front crosses the southern part of the state late day or this evening, it's not out of the question that there could be a few random flurries or a brief snow shower, but that should be the exception rather than the rule. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30 with a light southwesterly breeze ahead of that front before winds turn out of the northwest again tonight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO