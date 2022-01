I love to read about our local history, specifically the time when our area moved from rural to urban, or rather, industrial. I find it fascinating to see the huge technological shift from our agrarian society to a more industrial way of life. Thinking about my own generation and how we grew up versus that of my children is staggering, let alone my grandparents’ generation versus my children’s.

