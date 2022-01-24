ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: King's book important to really understand him

 3 days ago

The MLK Day editorial, "King could teach us lessons today," unfortunately missed a great teachable moment. It’s a “MLK lite” version of who the man was. Particularly important lessons are in his last book: "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?" Written in 1967, the year before...

hcpl.net

Books That Share Martin Luther King's Message of Hope and Equality

Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrated on the third Monday of January in the United States, is often looked upon as a day of action, of finding ways to give back to the community. Most people know about King’s efforts to end segregation, fight against white supremacy, and, of course, his most famous speech, but toward the end of his life he started the Poor People’s Campaign, to lift people out of poverty, a movement that has carried on to today. As much as the world has changed since the Civil Rights Movement began, there are still so many ways that we can all work together to make things better, and more equitable, for everyone. The protests and struggles of recent years are a reminder that we are still fighting for a better world. If I’ve learned anything, it’s that empathy and caring about the safety and welfare of others are the only ways that we’ll make it through these hard times. Icons like Martin Luther King Jr., and the progress he made, are a reminder that there is hope for a better world if we are willing to act.
thesource.com

Original Pages from Draft of Dr. King’s Book are For Sale

Pages from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s draft of his book are up for sale. If you have a spare $225,000 lying around you can own them. The pages from the book, Stride Toward Freedom: The Montgomery Story, are now available for sale on momentsintime.com, according to TMZ. The...
wjpitch.com

Reminders of Him book review

I finished Colleen Hoover’s newest book, Reminders of Him, nine minutes ago. In the past nine minutes, tears have stopped rushing down my face and I am trying to collect myself because wow that book was a heart-wrenching rollercoaster. I am a dieheart CoHo(Colleen Hoover) fan as the lady is an absolute genius, no author can compare to her or her work and Reminders of Him absolutely did not disappoint.
momtrends.com

Children's Books for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

We've updated our original MLK, Jr. children's book roundup with the latest and greatest kid-lit picks. Sit down with the kids today, and read one of these books, and open up a chapter on a meaningful and, hopefully, ongoing conversation about one of the most important and most commendable figures in our nation's history.
Washington State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Politicians selectively use King’s quotes for selfish purposes

Regarding the editorial “King’s quest for a better America is as relevant as ever in today’s big issues” (Jan. 16): William Shakespeare wrote, “The devil can cite Scripture for his purpose.” Saint Paul said about the false disciples of his time, “For even Satan masquerades as an angel of light.” There are many false admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blacks and whites tend to ignore his main message, instead choosing to quote selective passages.
villages-news.com

Letter about ‘How Democracy Really Dies’

I’m late on my remarks but I want to comment on Mr. Mike Davis’ letter. Mr. Davis letter is the best I have ever read on this topic. His heartfelt words and grasp of his topic is exemplary and his love for our country stands out. It moved me greatly.
knkx.org

Dr. King on the importance of jazz

God has wrought many things out of oppression. He has endowed his creatures with the capacity to create — and from this capacity has flowed the sweet songs of sorrow and joy that have allowed man to cope with his environment and many different situations. Jazz speaks for life....
newsy.com

Fact Or Opinion: The Importance Of Understanding Your News

The digital age has most of us drowning in information. But not all information should be treated equal, and not all of it is news. Today kicks off the third annual National News Literacy Week with "Stop the flood of misinformation … care before you share" as its theme.
Coretta Scott King
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: CRT asks hard, important questions

Gov. Pete Ricketts has spoken out against Critical Race Theory, calling it Marxist, communist and divisive. What CRT does is ask the hard questions. Why do African Americans suffer from high rates poverty and imprisonment? Why are they more likely to drop out of school or be shot by a policeman? Why do these oppressive disparities exist despite all humans being 99.9% genetically alike?
WATE

New book highlights importance of empathy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mental health has been on the rise, and a new book is helping navigate that conversation. Thomas Fellows stopped in to talk about his newly release book Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering. The book tells the story in which going through unfortunate circumstances can help create empathy and appreciation into healing.
South Philly Review

Letter to the Editor: The importance of strong female guidance

I was fascinated by the report by Joe DiProsperos about the special mentoring program for girls organized by former school paraprofessional Edwena Lanier (“Program aiming to provide guidance for young girls,” Jan. 19). The motivation for the creation of “Mrs. Lanier Presents Girl Talk” was the apparent lack of activities centered on girls and their needs. Lanier is correct that so many after-school activities, like sports, mainly include only males.
Reading Eagle

Understand the importance of reading to kids

Louis L’Amour wrote, “Once you have read a book you care about, some part of it is always with you.”. That’s why children gravitate again and again to their favorite books. Reading books to children helps them establish a solid interest in reading, which also translates into a life of learning, both through factual books and fiction.
