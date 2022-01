Injury Reported at E and 16th Streets in Accident Involving Horse and Rider. An unusual traffic injury accident occurred in Rio Linda on January 16 when a horse and rider were struck by a motor vehicle. The collision happened around 6:22 p.m. at E and 16th streets when the horse and rider were hit by a Toyota Prius, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. Medics with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the accident scene to assess injuries, and one person was transported to Mercy San Juan Medical Center for a complaint of pain. The accident is under investigation by the CHP to determine whether the vehicle driver or horse was at fault.

RIO LINDA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO