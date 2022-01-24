Bosnic has rebuilt Hounds into a basketball power

Connellsville girls basketball coach Shawna Little called her team’s six-point setback to Ringgold earlier this season one of the most devastating losses of her coaching career. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to...
IRENE — A double-double for Emma Marshall led Irene-Wakonda to a 59-27 win over Parker Tuesday night in Irene. Marshall tallied 27 points and 12 rebounds for Irene-Wakonda (7-6). Katie Knodel and Mora O’Malley added nine points each. Madison Orr picked up nine points and 15 rebounds. Janae...
Lois Hasty’s first thought when she saw that Coventry High athletic director Pat Cox was searching for a new boys basketball coach in the fall of 2021 was, “I'm going to go for it.”. Hasty, who was then the boys basketball coach at Nathan Hale Middle School in...
One of the more popular traditions in all of sports is set to return as March nears its arrival; with it, comes the NCAA Tournament and prediction-filled brackets. That means time is of the essence for the Michigan Wolverines, who reside in Joe Lunardi’s “first four out" bracketology projection.
Big East men's basketball fans will have to wait a little longer for an anticipated battle in the league.
Due to a winter storm expected to blanket the northeast United States, Marquette and Providence had their game moved to 11:30 a.m. Milwaukee time at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Sunday. It will be televised on FS1, the Big East announced on Thursday.
The Highlanders took three out of four in the past week, moving to 12-4 on the season. The extra competition didn’t hinder the Highlanders, who have seen an upended schedule due to the COVID-19 breakout this winter. Piedmont started the stretch on Jan. 19 with a 67-43 win at...
We’re still a few months away from March Madness, but there was some news that emerged this afternoon relative to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. On Wednesday, Matt Norlander of CBS Sports caught up with NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt. During their conversation, Gavitt had an update on this year’s Tournament.
