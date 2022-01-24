ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Bosnic has rebuilt Hounds into a basketball power

By Mon Valley Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoaches who face rebuilding jobs usually take over programs that have...

Connellsville rolls over visiting Rams

Connellsville girls basketball coach Shawna Little called her team’s six-point setback to Ringgold earlier this season one of the most devastating losses of her coaching career. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
Yankton Daily Press

Girls' Basketball: Marshall Powers Eagles Past Parker

IRENE — A double-double for Emma Marshall led Irene-Wakonda to a 59-27 win over Parker Tuesday night in Irene. Marshall tallied 27 points and 12 rebounds for Irene-Wakonda (7-6). Katie Knodel and Mora O’Malley added nine points each. Madison Orr picked up nine points and 15 rebounds. Janae...
Journal Inquirer

On the Coventry boys basketball team, she has their attention

Lois Hasty’s first thought when she saw that Coventry High athletic director Pat Cox was searching for a new boys basketball coach in the fall of 2021 was, “I'm going to go for it.”. Hasty, who was then the boys basketball coach at Nathan Hale Middle School in...
COVENTRY, CT
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont girls basketball has busy week

The Highlanders took three out of four in the past week, moving to 12-4 on the season. The extra competition didn’t hinder the Highlanders, who have seen an upended schedule due to the COVID-19 breakout this winter. Piedmont started the stretch on Jan. 19 with a 67-43 win at...
PIEDMONT, CA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament News

We’re still a few months away from March Madness, but there was some news that emerged this afternoon relative to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. On Wednesday, Matt Norlander of CBS Sports caught up with NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt. During their conversation, Gavitt had an update on this year’s Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS

