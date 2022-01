For as long as humankind has been alive, we have been trying to make sense of our existence. We often experience existentialist thoughts like "why am I here" or even 'how did I get here?" We're trying to impose meaning on what we don't understand. For some of us, we simply are just trying to exist. We're living in the moment. We're in a state of gratitude for being here even if we don't necessarily know when or how we got here, or how long we'll be here for. Some of us have developed a spiritual ability to exist among the unknown and yet still feel connected to the universe at large.

SCIENCE ・ 22 DAYS AGO