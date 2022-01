Everywhere you go, you see “Now Hiring” signs. A lot of companies are offering large sign-on bonuses for new employees. You know who also is in desperate need of “help” but can’t offer these same incentives? The education world. No matter what school district’s website you look at, you will see that they are hiring. They are hiring instructional assistants. They are hiring teachers. They are hiring coaches. They are hiring bus drivers. They are hiring custodians. They are hiring substitute teachers. They are hiring for all positions.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO