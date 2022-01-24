Joseph “Pap” Pedro

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), who famously refused to give the last Democratic Supreme Court nominee a Senate hearing or vote, on Thursday said he’s ready to give President Biden ’s pick to the high court “a fair look.”. While some conservatives are already taking shots...
MOSCOW (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February. The Kremlin likewise sounded a grim note, saying it saw “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis after the U.S. this week again rejected Russia’s main demands.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden committed to nominating the nation's first Black female Supreme Court justice, as he honored retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House on Thursday. "The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person...
Spotify said Wednesday that it has agreed to remove Neil Young's music after the famed singer-songwriter said he wouldn't share the platform with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young, 76, said in an open letter to...
A suspect who allegedly shot and wounded three officers in Houston on Thursday is now in custody, police tweeted. The suspect spent hours barricaded in a house after fleeing the scene of the shooting, police said. The incident began at around 2:40 p.m. local time when officers responded to a...
“Maus” author Art Spiegelman was “baffled” to find out a Tennessee school board recently voted to remove his Pulitzer Prize-wining graphic novel from their curriculum. On Jan. 10, the McMinn County School Board unanimously voted to remove the book due to its language and nudity. The nude...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money. Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who’s serving as guest host, and the...
New York (CNN Business) — The Covid era of free money is coming to an end. After dropping interest rates to zero in March 2020 to revive the economy, the Federal Reserve is shifting gears and going into inflation-fighting mode. Fed officials indicated Wednesday they plan to raise interest...
Comments / 0