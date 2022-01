In the UK, last week’s announcement that the Government was ending the restrictions in Plan B comes into effect today (Jan 27), which means that mask wearing will no longer be compulsory and that there will be no more restrictions on going out and socialising or working in an office. While the numbers show that Omicron is reducing, there are still a large number of infections per day at 94,326 and 16,047,716 total positive cases in the UK, as of Jan 25. While this is down 3.2% from last week, it’s clear that Omicron is not over and that there’s still a danger of infection. What’s unclear is how removing mandatory requirements for mask wearing will affect the infection numbers. On the positive side, hospital admittance is down 14.5% from the previous week, as of January 21, but staffing is still an issue across the UK.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO