USPS continues to work on delivery issues in Abingtons

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The federal government’s plan to send rapid COVID-19 tests to homes through the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t appear to be working for everyone. Meagan Furman lives in a house in Beacon, New York, that is split into three different units and is occupied by 10 people. When she went to apply for free COVID tests through the USPS website it said the address was already used to claim the four tests per household that are offered. “I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is easy.’ You just put in your name and your address, submit, and then it kicks...

