OTTAWA - Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons will return to the lineup for the Sabres against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. Mittelstadt has appeared in four games this season. He sustained an upper-body injury during the season opener against Montreal, returned for three contests in December, and then had surgery to repair the issue on Dec. 10.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO