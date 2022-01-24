Westmaas Publishes Book, A Political Glossary of Guyana
Associate Professor of Africana Studies Nigel Westmaas recently published A Political Glossary of Guyana. The glossary, published by the Edwin Mellen Press, serves as both a reference text and a popular document for...
Øystein S. LaBianca, retired professor of anthropology at Andrews University, recently completed a decade-long book project that reveals the history of human cultural production in the Mediterranean region. The volume, which LaBianca edited with Terje Stordalen, professor of Hebrew Bible and Old Testament studies at the University of Oslo, is titled “Levantine Entanglements: Cultural Productions, Long-Term Changes and Globalizations in the Eastern Mediterranean.”
DENMARK – Nationally and state-awarded senior citizen author Pauline Brown of Denmark published a new book, “Days of Old: Poetry of the Heart”, last year. The 106 page book has poems which deal with nostalgic and religious themes and also didactic poems about modern society. Brown often sends poems to those who write her through postal mail and has also spent decades writing letters and poems to soldiers, including her own husband who was in the service. Her state and national awards for her poetry and books have been mentioned numerous times in previous articles in The Times and Democrat. She has for many years published poems in regional daily newspapers.
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The first books featuring the COVID-19 pandemic have begun to hit shelves. There are fiction, nonfiction, and children's books already published. These books can offer information to readers, or even just help them feel less alone. Science fiction...
Volume 2 of “The American Experience” has been published and is on sale now. The book is written by Ben Lewis’ Brenham Middle School 6th grade Gateway Science and Social Studies class. The 37 students interviewed people who are an immigrant to the United States, a Veteran of the US military, or an American over 60 years of age. They discovered there is much more to the unique histories of their friends and loved ones than they ever imagined. The interviewees would open up on subjects that aren’t normally a dining room topic. Readers will learn with the students about the cold realities of war, the simple, yet invaluable experiences of the daily lives of their grandparents as children, and the adventure of seeking the unknown in a new country for a better opportunity. Teacher Ben Lewis talks about one interview last year:
One of the questions I’m most frequently asked when I’m lecturing on genealogy research is whether people can prove their Native American ancestry through DNA testing. In a newly released book, “DNA for Native American Genealogy,” Roberta Estes covers all the questions people might have in her very thorough approach to the subject. Estes is a noted DNA speaker and blogger at DNA-explained.com, a scientist and has written for the nativeheritageproject.com. The introduction in this 190-page, softcover book sets the tone by laying out why you need to read the entire book to understand what can and cannot be proven. In chapter one, Estes answers “Can DNA Results Identify a Tribe?” She also discusses common family lore and what can be believed. Among the other issues examined in the book are ethnicity and population genetics, DNA testing companies and what they offer that researchers must use in their quest and the haplogroups associated with Native Americans.
It is a sweltering hot day in July and excited tourists pour from giant buses, shuffling through the Arbeit Macht Frei gates of Auschwitz, camcorders at the ready. One of the visitors is Alina Peretti, my mother. It isn’t her first time at Auschwitz. In 1944, she came here as a girl with her sister, Juta, and mother, Olga, to be put to death.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its monthly meeting January 12 via Zoom. Sixteen members were in attendance. President Kathleen Dawkins called the meeting to order. Secretary Theresa Dendinger read the minutes of the last meetings, which were accepted and approved. Kathleen gave the treasurer’s report. Moving to new...
When her son, Brady, typed his first sentence, Danielle Wright, who describes herself as “not a crier,” could not hold back the tears. For the first time in his 13 years, the nonverbal boy was able to communicate with his family and the world around him. It was – as he himself had typed – a “groundbreaking” moment.
In the vast peatlands of Ontario’s James Bay Lowlands, a new region-wide approach to considering the potential impacts of northern mining development is dangerously close to sliding completely off the rails. And it may take Canada’s new “activist” Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault with it.
Mineral deposits in the Ring of Fire have long fuelled Ontario’s interest in opening up the region. Now, dreams of a new nickel mine are driving plans for an electric vehicle manufacturing hub and leading Australian mining giant Wyloo to take over major mining stakes.
But the proposed all-season roads and related infrastructure that...
Ghana has announced the three artists that will represent it at this year’s Venice Biennale, set to open in April. The exhibition for the country’s national pavilion will be titled “Black Star—The Museum as Freedom,” a reference to the black star that is in the center of the Ghanian flag which acts as a symbol of freedom from colonialism.
The exhibition will include work by Na Chainkua Reindorf, Afroscope, and Diego Araúja. The pavilion’s curator is art historian and filmmaker Nana Oforiatta Ayim, who is the director of the ANO Institute of Arts & Knowledge in Accra and director of Ghana’s...
On Australia Day each year, thousands of people become Australian citizens at ceremonies around the country.
Prospective citizens have to meet a number of eligibility criteria, including passing a citizenship test to show they have a reasonable knowledge of Australia and basic English.
But there are persistent suggestions those applying to be citizens should also pass a separate formal English test to prove their language skills.
In a newly published article with colleague Louisa Willoughby, we explain why this poses a range of problems and why it would not boost English proficiency among new Australians.
What do other countries do?
Language...
Kennewick – A local Kennewick artist has the opportunity to be published in an international art book. 26 year old, David Lopez, strangely enough got this once in a lifetime chance from a simple message on Instagram. David has been actively pursuing art for 6 years now, his work has been featured at different galleries all over the Tri-Cities. After seeing his work on Instagram a year ago, Guto Ajayu Culture, sought him out to be a part of their 4th Art Anthropology book. This organization is based in Madrid, where they curate and organize different projects and cultural books every year.
Despite a recent smattering of articles and Brooklyn boosterism, the plantain has long been eclipsed by its banana cousin. Where can the curious go to learn about its fascinating transnational history?. When retired history professor Kwaku A. Adoboli traveled to Togo, the West African country of his birth, he interviewed...
Today we woke to the news the Australian government has negotiated with the designer of the Aboriginal flag Harold Thomas, and copyright for the flag will be transferred to the Commonwealth. The government has now stated the flag is freely available for public use. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated:
We’ve freed the Aboriginal flag for Australians.
While many Indigenous people are celebrating today and rejoicing in the idea the flag has been “freed,” I am not so sure.
I think we should all take a moment to pause and consider what this new “ownership” might represent.
A brief history of the...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many people gathered at the Rapides Parish Library on Saturday to support the release of a new book titled, How We Got Over, which tells the stories of what it was like growing up in Central Louisiana during segregation. “We need to record the things that...
