Federal prosecutors have charged six men with high-level distribution of cocaine and other drugs throughout the D.C. region. Prosecutors allege the men operated in Maryland’s Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and elsewhere across the D.C. area, distributing cocaine and other illegal drugs to lower-level drug dealers. The men, named in a Department of Justice news release, range in age between 27 and 43, and are all residents of Maryland.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO