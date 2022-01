NEWARK, N.J. -- Four road games, four wins. The Stars handled their business on Tuesday night, earning a 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. They came out of the gates flying, scoring just 14 seconds into the game and taking a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. Then, they scored 15 seconds into the middle frame to give themselves a 4-0 lead and never looked back.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO