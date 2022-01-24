ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.

Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dT38_0dtqUT0w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMNBs_0dtqUT0w00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XuYEc_0dtqUT0w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiSEr_0dtqUT0w00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qrUL_0dtqUT0w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdJPp_0dtqUT0w00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTeTd_0dtqUT0w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNEPP_0dtqUT0w00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xpexF_0dtqUT0w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMz2T_0dtqUT0w00

