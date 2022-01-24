A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.

Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.