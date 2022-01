Happy New Year! I hope you are starting 2022 rested and ready for what the new year has in store. For those of us who were in the fight last year to protect private property rights and maintain local control of zoning, I want to share with you that the housing activists in Hartford known as DesegregateCT are back and already pushing their agenda to enact new state laws that would force Connecticut’s cities and towns to increase housing density.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO