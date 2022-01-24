87% of Workers have Heightened Concerns about Working in an Office with the Rise of New COVID-19 Variants, Honeywell Survey Finds

As new coronavirus infections continue to drop across Florida, the state's death toll ramped up for the second week in a row, however not as quick as last year's summertime surge. On Friday, state health officials reported that Florida logged 288,638 COVID-19 infections this week, that's a big drop from last week, but its still 32 times higher than then in mid-November when it comes to new cases. The total case count here in Florida stands at 5,280,903, according to the latest state numbers, more than 1 million of those came since Dec. 31.

