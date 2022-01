Community bail funds would be considered illegal under a bill being considered in the Kentucky General Assembly. Charitable bail organizations take donations and use them as part of a revolving fund to bail people out while they’re awaiting trial. A bill being sponsored by Rep. John Blanton would make the work these organizations do illegal. The Republican from Magoffin County said he wants to see more accountability for community bail fund organizations. “All of a sudden it’s being used basically as a get out of jail free card from someone who has no interest in anything other than releasing people who have been criminally charged with a crime," Blanton said in an interview with WKU Public Radio.

