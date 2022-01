How are you doing on your new year’s resolutions? If you’ve resisted setting any such goals because you don’t know what resolution to make, you can borrow mine! Be curious. It is such a simple concept and a very easy resolution to keep. All you have to do is vow to continue learning new things all year long. And guess where the perfect place to do that is? Your public library, of course.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO