ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

19-Year-Old in Custody After DeSoto Fatal Shooting: Police

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One person is in custody after a fatal shooting in DeSoto on Sunday morning. According to the DeSoto Police Department, the shooting occurred at an apartment on the 200 block of East Wintergreen Road near Hampton Road. Police said officers responded to a call...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

DEA Announces 20 Arrests in Operation Targeting Violent Dallas Drug Gang

The DEA says 20 people were arrested in Dallas Tuesday in a large-scale operation targeting violent drug gangs in the Hamilton Park neighborhood. Dallas DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez said Wednesday morning that the arrests are the culmination of a 15-month investigation known as Operation Shut Down Corner that targeted the Hamilton Park Posse, a highly-organized drug gang known for violence, intimidation, and feeding drugs to the streets for far too long.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desoto, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Desoto, TX
Crime & Safety
DFW Community News

Fentanyl Factor

Join the live discussion with Lieutenant Darrin Whitman and Officer John Booth of Allen Police Department. Lt. Whitman is a Drug Recognition Expert instructor (DRE), which includes courses for law enforcement officers, teachers, counselors, school nurses, and school administrators. Officer Booth serves a Student Resource Officer (SRO) at the Allen High School and is on the Allen ISD Threat Assessment team. They will be joined by Michelle Nietert, a LPC-S who has been equipping audiences in and out of the counseling office for over 25 years. She is the Clinical Director of Community Counseling Associates leading at staff of about 15 counselors offering Telehealth throughout the state of Texas in Allen, TX working alongside her pet therapy dog Dylan. She is a nationally published author with Harper Collins of two books with 4 more releasing in the next 2 years, including the award winning, best-selling Loved and Cherished: 100 Devotions for Girls and Make Up Your Mind: Unlock Your Thoughts, Transform Your Life.
ALLEN, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
75K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy