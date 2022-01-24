ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China shares rise on further policy easing; Hong Kong weighed down by tech stocks

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China equities rose on Monday, led by new energy and machinery shares, after the central bank cut a slew of short- and medium-term rates to bolster economic growth, while tech heavyweights weighed on Hong Kong stocks.

The CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,797.53 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,529.63.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.9% to 24,735.70. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1% to 8,688.62.

** China’s central bank lowered the funding cost of 14-day reverse repos when injecting 150 billion yuan ($23.68 billion) into the banking system, to “maintain stable liquidity ahead of the Lunar New Year.”

** Traders said the rate cut was expected as it came after a slew of key short- and medium-term rate reductions last week.

** New energy stocks surged 3.1%, with the photovoltaic industry and new energy vehicles up 3.4% and 2.4%, respectively.

** Real estate developers gained 1.5%. China’s real estate sector will likely see “significant easing” in the policies that govern it, BNP Paribas Asset Management said.

** The machinery sub-index rose 2.1%, while non-ferrous metal added 1.8%.

** In Hong Kong, Alibaba Group slumped nearly 5% after a report saying its financial affiliate Ant Group was connected to a corruption scandal.

** Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 2.5%, tracking Wall Street losses with the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it would soon start draining the massive COVID-era liquidity.

** Shares of China Evergrande Group jumped 7.3%, after the embattled developer said it would appoint an official from a unit of state asset manager China Cinda Asset Management to its board.

** The provincial government of Guangdong was aiming to release a framework debt restructuring plan for Evergrande by March, REDD reported on Friday.

** Shimao Group and Agile Group went up 3.1% and 6.7%, respectively, following announcements of selling units or equity interest to raise money.

WSB Radio

From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

BEIJING — (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions.
CHINA
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Strong dollar hits Latam FX, Russian assets rise

* Dollar jumps eyeing Fed rate hikes * Russian stocks jump, rouble retraces some declines * S.African rand falls as c.bank delivers 'measured' rate hike * Chile's peso slips back after 150-bps rate hike (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Jan 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday after the dollar jumped following the Federal Reserve's signal to raise interest rates soon, while Russia's rouble jumped after the Kremlin left the door open for dialogue over the Ukraine crisis. Mexico's peso dipped 0.2%, giving back gains from earlier in the session, while Brazil's real remained range bound. Chile's peso fell 0.3% after rising 1% following the central bank's surprise 150-basis-point hike to its key lending rate at 5.5% overnight, more than the 125 basis points expected by markets. "The decision by Chile's central bank to deliver a surprisingly large 150bp rate hike yesterday, to 5.50%, supports our view that the tightening cycle will go further than the path it had previously signaled," said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "We think that the dramatic upward shift in investors' rate expectations has probably gone a bit too far." Moody's on Thursday said Chile's newly elected administration's rejection of additional pensions withdrawals is credit-positive. Further pressuring emerging market currencies was a stronger dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields following hawkish Federal Reserve commentary that spurred bets of five or more rate hikes this year. Strong U.S. economic growth data on Thursday lent weight to the speculations. The rouble, however, jumped 2% to 77.8 a dollar, retracing losses that pushed it beyond 80 on Wednesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said U.S. and NATO statements that Russia's main demands around post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe were unacceptable did not leave much room for optimism, but stopped short of closing the door on diplomacy. Russia said a pullback in NATO military forces from Eastern Europe would help reduce military tensions in the region. Sovereign dollar bonds issued by Ukraine and Russia rose, and the cost of insuring exposure to Russia eased. Russia's main stocks index jumped 2.9%. "We think Russian assets would not sell off as much this time around, unless the worst-case scenario materializes," said strategists at TD Securities. "We believe that the (central bank) is aware of these risks and, while likely downplaying them in official communications, may adjust the trajectory of monetary tightening to pre-empt future moves," they said on Wednesday, adding they now expect a 100-basis-point hike from the central bank next month. Meanwhile, Xiomara Castro was sworn in as Honduras' first female president, and faces tests over a sharply divided Congress and relations with China. South Africa's rand fell 1.1% after the country's central bank raised interest rates by the expected margin and suggested it would only increase rates gradually in the future. China's yuan dropped 0.7%, while Turkey's lira lost 0.4% Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1952 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1190.71 -1.71 MSCI LatAm 2245.13 0.04 Brazil Bovespa 112018.97 0.66 Mexico IPC 50520.36 -1.01 Chile IPSA 4562.74 0.23 Argentina MerVal 86097.87 0.368 Colombia COLCAP 1520.98 -0.08 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4232 0.27 Mexico peso 20.7876 -0.27 Chile peso 802.3 -0.22 Colombia peso 3956.63 -0.82 Peru sol 3.8274 -0.06 Argentina peso (interbank) 104.7600 -0.05 Argentina peso (parallel) 219.5 0.68 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong China#Energy Stocks#Central China#Csi300#Hang Seng#Alibaba Group#Ant Group#The Hang Seng Tech Index#The Federal Reserve#Covid#China Evergrande Group#Evergrande#Redd#Shimao Group#Agile Group
Reuters

Canada says it saw no need to block China firm's bid for lithium miner

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada did not stop a Chinese firm’s bid for a Toronto-listed lithium miner because it saw no risk to national security, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday. The opposition Conservatives said the Liberal government should have blocked Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd from buying Neo...
WORLD
Reuters

Gold spirals down as hawkish Fed boosts U.S. dollar

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slid over 1% to more than a two-week low on Thursday, as the dollar rallied after robust U.S. economic data strengthened the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March. Spot gold was down 1.3% at $1,794.30 an ounce by...
MARKETS
Reuters

Amid pandemic and protest, Olympics return to a changed China

BEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Beijing Winter Olympics kick off in a week, putting sports at centre-stage following preparations that have been clouded by diplomatic boycotts and the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the Games into a tightly sealed bubble. Beijing will become the first city to host both...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Dollar jumps as markets brace for larger, faster rate hikes

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The dollar soared to highs last seen in July 2020 against other major currencies on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve said it could deliver faster and larger interest rate hikes in the months ahead. With the Fed flagging that it was ready...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 3-week low as yield advantage crumbles

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar falls 0.6% against the greenback * Touches weakest level since Jan. 6 at 1.2747 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.9% lower * Canadian bond yields ease across flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a three-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as bets on faster interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve bolstered the greenback against a basket of major currencies. The U.S. dollar busted out of its recent range a day after the Fed flagged it was ready to start lifting rates in March to contain inflation. Money markets have moved to price in as many as five quarter-percentage-point U.S. rate increases by the end of the year. "It is hard for the Canadian dollar to swim upstream," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. You are seeing "the (yield) premium that Canada had fall significantly. Those are things that would hurt the Canadian dollar," Goshko added. The gap between Canada's 2-year yield and its U.S. equivalent tumbled by 9.6 basis points to 9.4 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond. That was the smallest gap since April 2021. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2745 to the greenback, or 78.52 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since Jan. 6 at 1.2747. The Bank of Canada is also expected to begin hiking rates in March. On Wednesday, it surprised some investors by leaving its benchmark interest rate on hold at 0.25%. The central bank's decision to delay a hike will add fuel to Canada's scorching housing market as buyers scramble to clinch deals before borrowing costs rise, realtors said. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, pulled back from seven-year highs as the prospect of U.S. rate hikes offset concerns about tight worldwide supply. U.S. crude futures settled 0.9% lower at $86.61 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 6 basis points at 1.780%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. retail investors kept buying stocks on Fed day -analysts

NEW YORK/MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Retail investors bought a net of $1.66 billion in equities on Wednesday when a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve outcome triggered wild gyrations on Wall Street, data from Vanda Research showed on Thursday. That was the highest figure since a peak on Nov. 30, 2021,...
RETAIL
Reuters

Hong Kong shares end marginally higher ahead of Fed policy update

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended higher on Wednesday, with gains in financial firms and tech names offset by losses in healthcare stocks, as investors awaited hints about faster tightening of monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting outcome. The Hang Seng index rose 0.2% to...
MARKETS
Reuters

Dollar gains as Wall Street retreats on future Fed hikes

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday after a solid opening, while the dollar gained as investors prepared for future rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended lower, having been whipsawed by uncertainty in recent days, marked by wide fluctuations and...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares decline amid omicron, Fed, Ukraine jitters

Asian shares skidded Tuesday following a volatile day on Wall Street Inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine are overhanging markets.Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.7% to finish at 27,131.34. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.5% to 6,961.60. South Korea's Kospi lost 2.7% to 2,717.38. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.9% to 24,198.37, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 2.3% to 3,444.65. “The surprise turnaround in U.S. market overnight does not seem to provide any relief into Asia’s session today,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG. Toyota shares fell...
STOCKS
