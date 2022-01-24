Instant Vortex Plus with ClearCook air fryer review: see the magic happen

I've kept an Instant Pot in my kitchen for years because it’s useful for making soups and stews in a fraction of the time that a slow cooker requires. The Instant Pot Pro Plus ($169.99), Instant Brands’ latest and most advanced model (and an update to the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi, which is no longer available), features two key differences over the $99.99 Instant Pot Duo I’ve been using. First, it can sous vide, which means I can keep my Anova Precision Cooker and big plastic water bath box in the cupboard. Second, it works with a mobile app, letting you control the cooking process from your phone. That said, the app is most useful for the recipes it provides—it doesn't really add much to the cooking experience. So while mobile connectivity is a fun addition, you're ultimately better off with the $129.99 Instant Pot Pro, which does everything this model can aside from connect to your phone.

