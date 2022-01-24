ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Realizing Gene Therapy and Cell Regeneration in Heart Disease

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a few companies are using gene therapy to treat heart disease. One of them, Tenaya Therapeutics, is using adeno-associated virus 9 (AAV9) to deliver healthy copies of select genes to target cardiac tissue and express the protein of interest at high levels. What’s particularly interesting is that it also has...

studyfinds.org

Hydroxychloroquine shows promise as a treatment for multiple sclerosis

CALGARY, Alberta — Hydroxychloroquine may not be a reliable treatment for COVID-19, but a new study finds it may find a new job treating the worst form of multiple sclerosis (MS). Researchers from the University of Calgary found that the prescription drug can slow the worsening symptoms of primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Tips for Women to Prevent Heart Disease

More women die from heart disease than from any other cause: about one in five American women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You can take action now to reduce your risk. Resources from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can help women of all ages learn how to use FDA-approved drugs and devices safely to prevent and treat heart disease.
uoflnews.com

New gene therapy for heart failure developed by UofL researchers

A UofL research team has refined a process in which specific genes administered to heart muscle cells stimulate the cells to divide, with the goal of restoring heart function following a heart attack. Tamer M.A. Mohamed, assistant professor of cardiology, along with colleagues in UofL’s Institute of Molecular Cardiology and elsewhere, have completed preclinical testing that will allow this therapy to be tested in humans as a treatment for certain types of heart failure.
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
Shinya Yamanaka
MedicalXpress

Blood proteins could be the key to a long and healthy life, study finds

Two blood proteins have been shown by scientists to influence how long and healthy a life we live, research suggests. Developing drugs that target these proteins could be one way of slowing the aging process, according to the largest genetic study of aging. As we age, our bodies begin to...
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover link between gut microbiota and chronic inflammatory diseases like arthritis

An international research team has established a link between gut microbiota and chronic inflammatory diseases such as arthritis. The team led by Éric Boilard of Université Laval has discovered that a protein naturally present in the gut acts on the microbiota and causes the formation of molecules that exacerbate the symptoms of these diseases. The details of this finding are published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation—Insight.
Cosmos

The eyes are a window into heart disease

A worldwide collaboration of scientists, engineers and clinicians has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system which can analyse retinal scans for signs of heart disease. By analysing eye scans taken during a routine visit to an optician, the system can identify patients and predict with 70-80% accuracy whether they are...
Genetic Engineering News

Human Genomic Safe Harbors Identified for Gene and Cell Therapy

Regions of the genome that can safely accommodate new therapeutic genes, without causing other, unintended changes in a cell’s genome that could pose a risk to patients—known as genomic safe harbors (GSHs)—could enhance the efficacy, persistence, and predictability of gene and cell therapies. Now, a collaborative effort...
Phramalive.com

FDA Needs More Time to Assess Bluebird Bio Gene Therapy BLAs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the review period for bluebird bio‘s Biologics License Applications (BLA) for two of its lentiviral vector gene therapies. The first is for betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) for beta-thalassemia. The second is for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel) for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD). The BLA for beti-cel has been extended to August 19, 2022, and for eli-cel to September 16, 2022.
MedicalXpress

Origin of rare disease FOP rooted in muscle regeneration dysfunction

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) is a rare disease characterized by extensive bone growth outside of the normal skeleton that pre-empts the body's normal responses to even minor injuries. It results in what some term a "second skeleton," which locks up joint movement and could make it hard to breathe. However, new research in mice by a team at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania shows that forming extra-skeletal bone might not be the only driver of the disease. Impaired and inefficient muscle tissue regeneration appears to open the door for unwanted bone to form in areas where new muscle should occur after injuries. This discovery opens up the possibility of pursuing new therapies for FOP and was published today in npj Regenerative Medicine.
MedicalXpress

Arthritis-related gene also regenerates cartilage in joints and growth plates

The IL-6 family of proteins has a bad reputation: it can promote inflammation, arthritis, autoimmune disease and even cancer. However, a new USC-led study published in Communications Biology reveals the importance of IL-6 and associated genes for maintaining and regenerating cartilage in both the joints and in the growth plates that enable skeletal growth in children.
spectrumnews.org

Neuron-specific virus overcomes barriers to brain-related gene therapy

A new harmless virus can deliver genes to brain cells without infecting other tissues, according to early tests in mice and monkeys. The virus could minimize the risk of side effects from gene therapies under development for autism-related conditions, such as Angelman syndrome, Rett syndrome and fragile X syndrome. Gene...
MedicalXpress

Tumors dramatically shrink with new approach to cell therapy

Northwestern University scientists have developed a new tool to harness immune cells from tumors to fight cancer rapidly and effectively. Their findings, to be published January 27 in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, showed a dramatic shrinkage in tumors in mice compared to traditional cell therapy methods. With a novel microfluidic device that could be 3D printed, the team multiplied, sorted through and harvested hundreds of millions of cells, recovering 400% more of the tumor-eating cells than current approaches.
geneticliteracyproject.org

Infographic: Is Huntington’s an ‘incurable’ brain disease? New gene therapies offer hope

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Huntington’s disease (HD) is an inherited condition that causes widespread deterioration in the brain and disrupts thinking, behaviour, emotion and...
stateofreform.com

5 Slides We’re Discussing: Gene therapy and the promise for rare disease

Gene therapies have yielded promising results for individuals experiencing rare diseases. However, these groundbreaking therapies come with their own unique set of challenges regarding who will be able to access them, how much they will cost, and how the policymaking and scientific processes will conflict as more and more therapies undergo clinical trials.
Nature.com

SUPT4H1-edited stem cell therapy rescues neuronal dysfunction in a mouse model for Huntington's disease

Huntington's disease (HD) is a severe inherited neurological disorder caused by a CAG repeat expansion in the huntingtin gene (HTT), leading to the accumulation of mutant huntingtin with polyglutamine repeats. Despite its severity, there is no cure for this debilitating disease. HTT lowering strategies, including antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) showed promising results very recently. Attempts to develop stem cell-based therapeutics have shown efficacy in preclinical HD models. Using an HD patient's autologous cells, which have genetic defects, may hamper therapeutic efficacy due to mutant HTT. Pretreating these cells to reduce mutant HTT expression and transcription may improve the transplanted cells' therapeutic efficacy. To investigate this, we targeted the SUPT4H1 gene that selectively supports the transcription of long trinucleotide repeats. Transplanting SUPT4H1-edited HD-induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neural precursor cells (iPSC-NPCs) into the YAC128 HD transgenic mouse model improved motor function compared to unedited HD iPSC-NPCs. Immunohistochemical analysis revealed reduced mutant HTT expression without compensating wild-type HTT expression. Further, SUPT4H1 editing increased neuronal and decreased reactive astrocyte differentiation in HD iPSC-NPCs compared to the unedited HD iPSC-NPCs. This suggests that ex vivo editing of SUPT4H1 can reduce mutant HTT expression and provide a therapeutic gene editing strategy for autologous stem cell transplantation in HD.
