ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Addresses a Detail About ‘Ennis’ That Really Bothers Fans

By Billy Dukes
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yellowstone prequel 1883 is becoming known for excruciating attention to detail, but there is one continuity error that everyone on set recognized but decided to live with. Actor Eric Nelsen, who plays Ennis on the 19th century western, admits it wasn't supposed to be this way. Ennis and his...

103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Filming Ennis’ Death Scene ‘Incredibly Difficult’ for Eric Nelsen

Actor Eric Nelsen brought the bright-eyed cowboy Ennis to life over the first five episodes of 1883, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone origin story on Paramount+. Initially, the young cowboy—with his pard Wade (James Landry Hébert)—acts as a hired hand to help Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott), Thomas (LaMonica Garrett), and James Dutton (Tim McGraw) wrangle wild cattle in Episode 2. However, James’ daughter Elsa (Isabell May) catches Ennis’ eye, and he decides to stay with the wrangled herd as Shea’s wagon train of German immigrants departs Fort Worth, Texas, for Oregon.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Was Moved to Tears by Elsa’s Piano Scene

This season of 1883 has shown us a lot of change and quickly. Episode 4 and the Brazos River was the point of no return so to speak. Not only did the big river crossing go down, but during the scene, fans were treated to Elsa on the piano left behind by the immigrants. She says she plays or at least used to play. Then she plays for Ennis and Wade. The music overlayed on top of the river scenes was tragic, heartbreaking, and very moving.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eric Nelsen

Are you watching Yellowstone? The entire world seems to know about it, and it seems everyone is watching. There are those of us who might have only discovered the amazingness that stars like Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes – and Kelly Reilly is the superstar of the entire series if we are being completely honest – bring to the television, but it doesn’t matter if you’ve been watching since day one or you’ve been binging the show for the past two weeks and are almost finished with season three. The point is that this is a great show, and the other point is that there is a prequel to this show. 1883 is the prequel, and it is set to show us how the Dutton family got to the point they are at today. While we have yet to binge this one, stars like Eric Nelsen are making this hit show the kind of hit show that will be next on our list. If you don’t know the elusive, talented, and exceptionally well-respected Eric Nelsen, now is the time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Was ‘in Awe’ of His Surroundings While Filming

Yellowstone and 1883 stars often comment on how beautiful their surroundings are while filming. Eric Nelsen is no different – the actor loves filming outside. “I film pretty much every scene outside, on horseback because the Texas landscape is such a central character in our show,” he said. “And oftentimes on set, I find myself just in awe of my surroundings.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Eric Nelsen Tried to Fix One of the Gripes Fans Had with Ennis, Taylor Sheridan ‘Wasn’t Having It’

This completely makes sense to me because, as a huge “1883” fan, I also found myself questioning this detail. If you noticed Ennis and his partner Wade early on, they looked like they rolled out of a barn and found their way on a horse. I can only imagine how a 19th-century cowboy would smell, especially in Texas. But apparently, fans took notice of Ennis’ (Eric Nelsen) pearly whites. Or the fact they were too white.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Eric Nelsen
Person
John
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen ‘Learned Quick’ He Had a Lot To Learn at Taylor Sheridan’s Cowboy Camp

When an actor is prepping for a role, you’d think any prior experience is good experience. Eric Nelsen, the actor who plays Ennis on the Yellowstone prequel 1883 from Paramount+, thought the same thing about his horse riding experience. But if fans of the 1883 cowboy universe have learned anything of late, it’s that the showrunner Taylor Sheridan demands accuracy and authenticity in his creations.
MOVIES
southernillinoisnow.com

“Nobody is safe”: ‘1883’ star Eric Nelsen talks THAT episode

(SPOILERS AHEAD) 1883 viewers didn’t see this one coming, as the road west came to an end for a fan-favorite on the latest episode of the popular Yellowstone prequel on Paramount+. Cowboy-for-hire Ennis, played by Eric Nelsen, met an untimely death while protecting Isabel May’s Elsa Dutton and their...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Film Star#Taste Of Country#Chiclets
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Would ‘Like to Stay’ in the Taylor Sheridan Universe ‘Forever’

The star-studded cast of 1883 has the usual favorites. However, Eric Nelsen quickly made himself a fan favorite through his portrayal of Ennis. As the young, twangy cowboy, Nelsen brought Ennis to life on screen. He was a straggler. A true wanderer. Someone that had no home but the trail in front of him. Soon, the cowboy found himself falling in love with Elsa Dutton, the daughter of the Dutton family.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw was a method actor on set of 1883, says co-star Eric Nelsen

Tim McGraw has been praised by his 1883 co-star Eric Nelsen, despite being branded an "intense method" actor. Tim stars as James Dutton, alongside his real-life wife Faith Hill who stars as James' wife Margaret. Eric plays Ennis, a young rancher who falls for the Dutton's daughter Elsa (played by...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: 5 Questions With Eric Nelsen About Ennis & the Dramatic Ending in Episode 5 (Spoiler)

Actor Eric Nelsen tackles the role of Ennis on the Paramount+ Yellowstone origin story, 1883. The young cowboy, along with his cowpunching cohort Wade (James Landry Hébert), initially helps Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) wrangle wild cattle for the trek from Forth Worth, Texas, to Oregon. However, Ennis and Wade soon begin to journey with the wagon train that features a troupe of German immigrants, as well as James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) and their daughter Elsa (Isabell May), among others.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
103.3 WJOD

‘1883’ Stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill + More Reveal What Goes on at ‘Cowboy Camp’

Before any of the stars of 1883 ever set foot on the set of the hit show, they all had to undergo an intensive crash course called cowboy camp, which taught the inexperienced actors how to deal with horses, wagons, guns and all of the other various authentic period equipment that's used on the show. In a series of interviews prior to the show's launch in December of 2021, the cast of 1883 opened up about exactly what goes into cowboy camp and the hard work they put into creating their characters.
MOVIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
937
Followers
2K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy