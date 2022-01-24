Aristea is Rehoming Proven Molecules for Rare Inflammatory Diseases

Alnylam reported positive 18-month results using its drug vutrisiran for the treatment of patients with ATTR with polyneuropathy. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) is a biotech to watch for in the coming months. Not only did it just recently announce positive data from its phase 3 HELIOS-A study, which is exploring vutrisiran for the treatment of patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. These were 18 months results which reinforce the notion that this drug is able to help this patient population. The company showed this positive data just recently, but it is already ahead of the curve in terms of possibly obtaining FDA approval for vutrisiran. That's because the FDA has already accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for this drug back in June of 2021. Not only that, but a PDUFA date for potential approval of this drug for U.S. marketing has been set for April 14, 2022. Not only that, but it has already been working on expanding the use of vutrisiran and its other RNAi drug patisiran for the treatment of patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. Expanding to target cardiac manifestations of the disease is another important step for this biotech to reach more patients. With so much potential to advance to additional patients with hATTR, plus the possibility for FDA approval of vutrisiran for hATTR patients with polyneuropathy, I believe it is a good buy.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO