San Diego, CA

Aristea is Rehoming Proven Molecules for Rare Inflammatory Diseases

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAristea Therapeutics Team; CEO James Mackay second on right / Courtesy Marcy Browe. Aristea Therapeutics is on a rescue mission. The San Diego-based immunology company is using its considerable expertise and experience to locate and develop molecules where the mechanism of action has either been proven or makes sense....

www.biospace.com

Genetic Engineering News

Researchers Uncover Link between Gut Microbiome and Inflammatory Diseases

Numerous studies have linked the gut microbiota to inflammatory diseases. These studies have shown that immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn’s disease (CD), ulcerative colitis (UC), multiple sclerosis (MS), and rheumatoid arthritis (RA), change the composition of the gut microbiota. Now, a team of researchers led by Éric Boilard, PhD, of Université Laval has uncovered that a protein naturally present in the gut acts on the microbiota and causes the formation of molecules that exacerbate the symptoms of these diseases.
SCIENCE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Comparing pipelines across ten rare neurological diseases

While much progress has been made in some rare neurological diseases, others are only beginning to see interest from developers. The development of drugs for the treatment of rare neurological diseases has exploded over the last decade. While significant progress has been made in some indications, others are only beginning to see burgeoning interest from drug developers. Figure 1 depicts the top ten rare neurological diseases by the number of drugs currently in development in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) segmented by developmental phase.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthitanalytics.com

Data Analysis Reveals Genes Linked to Rare Respiratory Disease

The data analysis aimed to understand the global prevalence and genetic variance of PCD, a genetic condition that impacts the protective function of the respiratory system. PCD can lead to chronic health issues, such as chronic coughing and congestion, recurring respiratory and ear infections, and severe lung damage. Using information...
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Lantern Pharma up 11% on Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug tag for LP-184 for ATRT

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) gains 11% premarket following an announcement that the FDA has granted both Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for its drug candidate LP-184 for the treatment of pediatric patients with Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT), an aggressive and rapidly growing form of cancer of the central nervous system.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

High oncostatin M predicts lack of clinical remission for patients with inflammatory bowel disease on tumor necrosis factor Î± antagonists

The interleukin-6 family cytokine, oncostatin-M (OSM) has been associated with response to tumor necrosis factor-Î± antagonists (anti-TNFs) in small cohorts of patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). We aimed to evaluate the association between plasma OSM concentrations and response to anti-TNFs (infliximab and adalimumab) in both ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD). A retrospective cohort study was conducted in patients with IBD with a history of anti-TNF exposure. Blood samples, collected prior to anti-TNF exposure, were analyzed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for the presence and quantity of OSM. Clinical remission was assessed at 1-year post anti-TNF exposure in addition to the occurrence of surgery, hospitalization, corticosteroid use, and adverse drug events. Lastly the threshold OSM plasma concentration associated with anti-TNF non-response was assessed by receiver operator characteristic (ROC) curve analysis. Patients with IBD (CD, n"‰="‰82; UC, n"‰="‰40) were assessed. In both UC and CD, mean pre-treatment OSM concentrations were significantly lower in those who achieved clinical remission at 1-year (p"‰<"‰0.0001). A threshold plasma OSM concentration of 168.7Â pg/ml and 233.6Â pg/ml respectively separated those who achieved clinical remission at 1-year on an anti-TNF from those who did not in CD and UC respectively (CD: area under the receiver operator characteristic curve, AUROC"‰="‰0.880, 95% CI 0.79"“0.96; UC: AUROC"‰="‰0.938, 95% CI 0.87"“1.00). High OSM concentrations were associated with anti-TNF discontinuation and use of rescue steroids in CD and UC. High pre-treatment OSM concentrations identify IBD patients at-risk of anti-TNF non-response at 1-year as well as other deleterious clinical outcomes.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Alnylam: Biotech To Watch With Potential FDA Approval Of Vutrisiran For Rare Disease

Alnylam reported positive 18-month results using its drug vutrisiran for the treatment of patients with ATTR with polyneuropathy. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) is a biotech to watch for in the coming months. Not only did it just recently announce positive data from its phase 3 HELIOS-A study, which is exploring vutrisiran for the treatment of patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. These were 18 months results which reinforce the notion that this drug is able to help this patient population. The company showed this positive data just recently, but it is already ahead of the curve in terms of possibly obtaining FDA approval for vutrisiran. That's because the FDA has already accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for this drug back in June of 2021. Not only that, but a PDUFA date for potential approval of this drug for U.S. marketing has been set for April 14, 2022. Not only that, but it has already been working on expanding the use of vutrisiran and its other RNAi drug patisiran for the treatment of patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. Expanding to target cardiac manifestations of the disease is another important step for this biotech to reach more patients. With so much potential to advance to additional patients with hATTR, plus the possibility for FDA approval of vutrisiran for hATTR patients with polyneuropathy, I believe it is a good buy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

Global Roundup: UCB Snaps Up Rare Disease Company Zogenix

Belgium’s UCB acquired California-based Zogenix, Inc., a company focused on rare diseases. The deal is valued at about $2 billion. For UCB, the deal will expand the company’s focus on rare diseases with the addition of Fintepla, which has been approved for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age and older.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop a molecule that inhibits degenerative processes related to Alzheimer's disease

Researchers at the Technion—Israel institute of Technology, in collaboration with researchers from CNRS, recently published findings about the development of an artificial molecule that may inhibit the development of Alzheimer's disease. The molecule breaks down the toxic chemical complex Cu–Aβ, thus inhibiting the cell death that is thought to be related to Alzheimer's. The study was led by Professor Galia Maayan and doctoral student Anastasia Behar from the Schulich Faculty of Chemistry, in collaboration with Prof. Christelle Hureau from the Laboratoire de Chimie de Coordination du CNRS, Toulouse, France.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for IMX-110 for Rhabdomyosarcoma

IMX-110 is a tissue-specific therapeutic designed to accumulate at intended therapeutic sites at 3 to 5 times the rate of conventional therapeutics. Officials with the FDA have approved a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for IMX-110 for the treatment of pediatric patients with rhabdomyosarcoma, according to a press release from Immix Biopharma.1.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Inflammatory potential of diet and risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Diet is an important factor that can exacerbate or ameliorate chronic inflammation, which has been implicated in the pathogenesis of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). However, no prospective study has yet investigated the relation between the inflammatory potential of diet and NAFLD. The aim of this study was to investigate the association between the inflammatory potential of the diet and the risk of NAFLD.
FITNESS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

UCB to buy rare disease therapies developer Zogenix for $1.9bn

The company’s subsidiary will be merged into Zogenix and the remaining shares of Zogenix common stock will be cancelled. UCB has signed a definitive agreement to acquire rare diseases therapies developer Zogenix in a deal valued at about $1.9bn. Under the deal, the company will initiate a tender offer...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

