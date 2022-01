After decades of rumors about Janet Jackson and James DeBarge’s daughter and claims they had a secret child before their divorce, the conspiracy theories have officially been shut down. In an interview on A&E and Lifetime’s two-part docuseries, Janet, Jackson shut down the 30-year-old rumor she had a secret baby with her ex-husband that he didn’t know about. “I could never keep a child away from James. How could I keep a child from their father? I could never do that. That’s not right,” she said. In the docuseries, Jackson explained that the rumors started in 1984 when she was a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO