Relationship Advice

My big fat digital wedding: Couple plan India's 'first metaverse marriage'

By Oscar Holland
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Covid-19 forces families across India to downsize or cancel their traditionally large-scale weddings, one couple has found a venue unaffected by restrictions: the...

The Independent

UK’s longest-married couple celebrate 81st wedding anniversary

Britain’s longest-married couple have celebrated 81 years of marriage and said that a bit of “give and take” was their secret to a long-lasting relationship.Ron and Joyce Bond, aged 102 and 100 respectively, claimed the title after celebrating their anniversary on 4 January.The couple, from Milton Keynes, have seen 15 different prime ministers take power since they married in 1941 at Newport Pagnell Registry Office when Ron was 21 and Joyce was 19.They celebrated their anniversary at ExtraCare’s Shenley Wood Retirement Village in Milton Keynes, where they share a flat.At the request of their son Bill, Ron and Joyce heard...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AFP

India showcases military might in Republic Day parade

Lumbering tanks and the deafening roar of fighter planes echoed through New Delhi on Wednesday as India's military showcased its might on Republic Day.  A heavy security presence ringed Wednesday's official programme after the government was embarrassed on last year's Republic Day by chaotic protests in the capital. 
INDIA
BBC

British bride's 1930s wedding dress saved from Australian rubbish skip

A British bride's wedding gown worn 84 years ago was saved from a rubbish skip in Australia. Gertrude Bloye boxed up the dress, which found its way to relatives overseas, after tying the knot with Fred Macdonald in Plymouth in 1938. A woman from Perth, Australia, rescued the heirloom as...
WORLD
Telegraph

'My fiancé takes no interest in planning our wedding'

My fiancé and I are getting married in May and he seems to have no interest in the planning. The venue is booked, but only because I did everything – from the research to the recce – and he doesn’t seem bothered about the food, music, flowers… anything. I’m doing it all with my mother and sister.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince William Allegedly Banned Meghan Markle From Attending Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince William allegedly made the decision not to invite Meghan Markle to Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration this year. In its Jan. 24 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that the queen decided to delegate the task of inviting guests to her Platinum Jubilee to Prince William because she has a very busy schedule. The queen’s age has also been catching up to her.
WORLD
The Independent

