My big fat digital wedding: Couple plan India's 'first metaverse marriage'

Britain’s longest-married couple have celebrated 81 years of marriage and said that a bit of “give and take” was their secret to a long-lasting relationship.Ron and Joyce Bond, aged 102 and 100 respectively, claimed the title after celebrating their anniversary on 4 January.The couple, from Milton Keynes, have seen 15 different prime ministers take power since they married in 1941 at Newport Pagnell Registry Office when Ron was 21 and Joyce was 19.They celebrated their anniversary at ExtraCare’s Shenley Wood Retirement Village in Milton Keynes, where they share a flat.At the request of their son Bill, Ron and Joyce heard...
Comments / 0