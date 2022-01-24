Keith Pepper of Springs Publishing Discusses Rough Draft

Power Labor Staffing, LLC, a skilled labor staffing firm specializing in commercial construction, announced that it has acquired the Power and Cable division of SelecSource Staffing, which connects electricians, technicians and other craftsmen with skilled projects throughout Atlanta, GA, and surrounding markets. With a screened and vetted database of more than 10,000 skilled tradesmen, the former SelecSource Power/Cable promises to significantly expand Power Labor's reach and service.
