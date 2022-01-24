ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Pepper of Springs Publishing Discusses Rough Draft

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwner of Springs Publishing Keith Pepper talks about their new...

Moore Colson Names Partner Robin Samples as Transaction Services Leader

Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting and advisory firm in Atlanta, recently named Partner Robin Samples, CPA, as the head of transaction services for the firm’s Consulting Practice. Samples joined Moore Colson as a partner in April 2021, bringing over 20 years of experience working in financial advisory, mergers...
ATLANTA, GA
Megan Weaver Discusses Asa Healthcare Solutions

Credentialing Specialist with Asa Healthcare Solutions Megan Weaver talks about the services they provide and the important role partnerships play in their success. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Carrie Finney Promoted to CEO and Chairman of Texas-based The CMI Group

The CMI Group, an employee-owned company (ESOP) and the industry-leading solutions provider to clients nationwide, announced today the promotion of Carrie Finney to Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. She will also continue in her role as President. Founder and long-serving Chairman and CEO Tom Stockton will transition to his new role as Chief Strategy Officer and will continue as a Director on the Board.
#Springs
Power Labor Staffing Acquires SelecSource Power/Cable

Power Labor Staffing, LLC, a skilled labor staffing firm specializing in commercial construction, announced that it has acquired the Power and Cable division of SelecSource Staffing, which connects electricians, technicians and other craftsmen with skilled projects throughout Atlanta, GA, and surrounding markets. With a screened and vetted database of more than 10,000 skilled tradesmen, the former SelecSource Power/Cable promises to significantly expand Power Labor's reach and service.
ATLANTA, GA
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Georgia Footprint Through Partnership with McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers

Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers (MSW), an independent agency headquartered in Waycross, Georgia. The partnership strengthens Oakbridge's footprint in Southeast Georgia and further supports aggressive expansion along the coast.
WAYCROSS, GA
Speakeasy Expands Communication Development Offerings, Enhances Technology-Driven Suite Of Training Solutions

Speakeasy, Inc., the leading global consulting firm focused on professional communication development, today announced a momentous shift in the way its programming is offered and consumed. The company is now offering a wider spectrum of learning options than ever before: in-person, virtual and digital. This evolution is designed to meet every person’s specific training and development needs across a global business landscape that demands a more customized approach than ever before.
LTI Names Plastikos Inc. Supplier of the Year

LTI, Inc., a leading manufacturer of modular and custom serving counters, fabrication, and advanced serving technologies, has awarded 2021 Supplier of the Year honors to Plastikos Inc. Plastikos Inc. has been a critical LTI partner for nearly 40 years. “This past year was an extraordinary year for our company. The...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Rinnai America Corporation Appoints New Executive Leadership Structure

Since celebrating its centennial in 2020, Rinnai America Corporation has remained committed to advancing the company's strategic growth initiatives to solidify its positioning as North America's leading tankless water heater manufacturer. To support the aggressive growth plans the company has set forth, Rinnai has announced the elevation of three leaders in the organization.
New Survey Offers Insight Into Evolving SaaS Billing and Financial Operations

SaaSOptics, the leading platform for SaaS financial operations, has released its annual B2B SaaS Trends in Billing and Financial Operations Report, in partnership with Chargify, the leading subscription billing platform for B2B SaaS. The report features insight into what business changes SaaS subscription businesses plan to make in 2022, as well as struggles they faced throughout 2021 including customer churn, inefficient processes, and ACS-606 compliance.
New Research Shows Companies in Strong Recovery Phase

After two years of dampened outlook and growth, more companies are optimistic about the future, according to the Treasury Perspectives Survey sponsored by Strategic Treasurer and TD Bank. The study probed both banks and corporate treasury and finance departments about their practices, expectations, outlooks, and perspectives across multiple dimensions of...
Delta is Driving Change for the Earth and the People on It

Delta is accelerating its efforts to build a more sustainable and people-first future for air travel. Starting this month, the airline will refresh its onboard product offerings with artisan-made amenity kits, recycled bedding, reusable and biodegradable service ware and premium canned wine. Together, the products will reduce onboard single-use plastic consumption by approximately 4.9 million pounds per year – that’s roughly the weight of 1,500 standard-sized cars – and significantly increase Delta’s support of minority- and women-run businesses.
Cisco Study Finds Privacy is Now Mission Critical for Organizations Worldwide

Cisco's 2022 Data Privacy Benchmark Study surveyed more than 4,900 professionals across 27 geographies. It finds that 90 percent of respondents consider privacy a business imperative. Organizations continue to invest in privacy and estimate return on investment at nearly 1.8 times spending on average. Privacy legislation worldwide has been well...
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Multi-State Retail Property Portfolio

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Advance Auto Parts, Dollar General, and Napa Auto Parts, located in Golden, Colorado, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Lithonia Georgia. The three assets were purchased in one transaction by a publicly traded real estate investment company.
LITHONIA, GA
Supply Chain Challenges Could Cost the North American Apparel and Footwear Industry $17 Billion This Year

Ongoing supply chain challenges are expected to continue to impede the ability to meet consumer demand this year, and the North American apparel and footwear industry is slated to miss out on billions. In a new analysis from global consultancy Kearney, continued supply chain disruptions could cost the North American apparel and footwear industry between $9 and $17 billion in lost EBITDA in 2022. And these losses may even be larger given the fact that Kearney’s numbers were compiled before the spread of the Omicron variant hit businesses across North America the past few months. On top of these losses, costs have gone...
Show Them the Money! Bank of America Just Threw $1 Billion at the Great Resignation

Bank of America doesn't want its workers to join the Great Resignation, so it's giving them a new incentive to hang around: $1 billion worth of restricted stock. In a memo first shared with CNN on Tuesday, Bank of America's CEO, Brian Moynihan, said that the bank is expanding its stock awards program to lower-paid employees. Workers who make up to $100,000 annually are now eligible to receive the award. The bank previously gave those employees a one-off cash bonus.
