Equifax and Georgia Tech Announce Financial Inclusion Research Partnership

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) and the Georgia Institute of Technology ("Georgia Tech") have announced a new research partnership designed to develop new ways to reach underserved, underbanked and credit-rebuilding consumers. As part of this relationship, the Financial Services Innovation Lab at Georgia Tech will leverage anonymized Equifax data assets to further its...

Oakbridge Insurance Expands Georgia Footprint Through Partnership with McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers

Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with McNeal Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers (MSW), an independent agency headquartered in Waycross, Georgia. The partnership strengthens Oakbridge's footprint in Southeast Georgia and further supports aggressive expansion along the coast.
WAYCROSS, GA
QSR magazine

How Tech Can Fuel Successful Franchise Partnerships

Many popular quick-service and fast-casual brands rely on franchising to expand their footprint. Supercharging the entrepreneurial spirit of seasoned operators, while sharing the financial risk, can be an attractive growth strategy for both the franchisor and franchisee. However, the path can be fraught with challenges. Think about all of the...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Equifax announces international expansion of its verification services

Equifax announced the international expansion of its verification services, powered by the company’s multi-year investment in the Equifax Cloud. Verification Exchange, a secure, automated cloud-based service that streamlines the process of verifying employment and income information, is now available in Australia and the United Kingdom – rapidly following the service’s rollout and success in Canada and the availability of Equifax employment verification services in India.
BUSINESS
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Tech Expert Discusses the Current Microchip Shortage

This country’s semiconductor chip shortage is likely to continue well into 2022, and a Georgia Tech expert predicts that the U.S. will need to make major changes to the manufacturing and supply chain of these all-important chips in the coming year to stave off further effects. That includes making...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Airbnb Announces New Atlanta Tech Hub

Airbnb announced it selected the Interlock at 14th Street and Howell Mill Road in Atlanta’s West Midtown as the new home for its planned technical hub. The tech hub is slated to open later this year — subject to pandemic conditions. It follows Airbnb’s 2020 announcement of its plans to open a technical hub in Atlanta to serve as the home for one of its product development teams, the regional base for new technical and non-technical roles over time, and the first step in a broader commitment to a long-term presence in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Researchers at Georgia Tech developing device that scans air for COVID

ATLANTA — A device that scans the air of a building for COVID-19 particles is being developed by some of the brightest minds in Georgia. Georgia Tech researchers have been working on the SenSARS technology since the beginning of the pandemic. Researchers say they’re close to making the idea a reality.
GEORGIA STATE
petsplusmag.com

JD.com and Shopify Ink Announce Partnership

(PRESS RELEASE) – JD.com and Shopify announced that they have come together to create a strategic partnership to give independent brands in the US a simple, trusted way to access consumers in China, while simultaneously enabling Shopify merchants worldwide to access JD’s quality supplier network. The partnership will...
BUSINESS
allongeorgia.com

Raffensperger Announces Partnership With Salesforce and Mtx to Modernize Georgia’s Voter Registration System

Press Release from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office:. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is continuing to secure Georgia’s elections by launching a new, secure, voter registration system for the Peach State. Raffensperger is partnering with Salesforce to build the new system on the highest security servers with faster processing power and the most up-to-date secure technology. MTX Group Inc. (MTX) is the implementation partner for the new voter registration system.
GEORGIA STATE
ExecutiveBiz

Navy Taps Georgia Tech’s Research Arm to Help Study Swarm Heterogeneity

Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp. has landed a $35.2 million contract to help the U.S. Navy study the feasibility of heterogeneous sensor swarms for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. GTARC will work under the Heterogeneous Autonomy Prototyping Evolution effort and investigate how a multi-modal, heterogeneous swarm architecture can support target...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Tech Announces New Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

The Georgia Institute of Technology has selected Skye Duckett as the new vice president and chief human resources officer. Under Duckett’s leadership, Georgia Tech Human Resources will build and support innovative staffing models to align with the Institute’s strategic plan and reflect the diversity of the Georgia Tech community. This role will be responsible for anticipating employee needs to proactively improve people-centric practices in a constantly changing environment. Looking forward, Duckett will also help lead a campuswide organizational transformation as transactional, high-volume HR processes move into the Administrative Services Center later this year.
ATLANTA, GA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Fintech Partnership between FNWB and Splash Financial

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) announced a new fintech partnership with Splash Financial, a leading digital lending platform that helps borrowers easily shop and compare financial products. Through its subsidiary, First Fed Bank, FNWB will work collaboratively with Splash to develop and deploy consumer loan products and solutions throughout the country. “Our strategic partnership brings together the best of fintech and community banking,” shared Matt Deines, CEO of FNWB and First Fed. “We are excited to partner with such an innovative company to meet the needs of customers across the United States.” “As a leading digital lending platform, we leverage technology to make it easy for borrowers to shop and compare financial products. So we are excited to partner with First Fed and expand our lending opportunities to meet a more diverse range of customers and their needs.” stated Steve Muszynski, Founder and CEO of Splash Financial. Splash Financial is a national leader in refinancing student loans, helping consumers save money on educational financing and personal loans. Splash raised $44M in Series B in June 2021, bringing its total funding to $60.9M. First Fed received a best-in-state bank award from Forbes in 2021. Also, the community bank was recognized as a “middle market fast 50” and “best workplace” by Puget Sound Business Journal. First Fed will be celebrating its centennial in 2023 in Port Angeles, Washington. About FNWB First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a bank holding company engaged in investment activities including the business activity of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a community-oriented financial institution which has served customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a fully array of financial products and services for individuals, small business, and commercial customers. Additionally, First Fed focuses on strategic partnerships with financial technology (“fintech”) companies to develop and deploy digitally focused financial solutions to meet customers’ needs on a broader scale. FNWB also invests in fintech companies directly as well as through select venture capital partners. In 2021, the Company entered a joint venture to found Quin, a fintech focused on financial wellness and lifestyle protection for consumers nationwide. Other fintech partnership initiatives include banking-as-a-service, digital payments and marketplace lending. FNWB was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington. About Splash Financial Splash is a leading digital lending platform that helps borrowers easily shop and compare financial products from a Splash-powered network of lenders. By bringing credit unions and banks of all sizes into one shopping experience, and utilizing our proprietary automated underwriting platform, Splash can help people save thousands of dollars in interest payments.
PORT ANGELES, WA
metroatlantaceo.com

Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) Selected as One of Seven CDFIs For First Round of Starbucks Community Resilience Fund

Following the company’s commitment to invest $100 million to launch the Starbucks Community Resilience Fund, Starbucks will issue the first round of funding of $21M to seven community development financial institutions to support small business growth and community development projects in Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. The Fund aims to advance racial equity and environmental resilience by supporting small business growth and community development projects in communities with historically limited access to capital.
ATLANTA, GA
automotive-fleet.com

Roadside Protect and LeasePlan Announce Partnership

Roadside Protect, Inc., a provider of specialty roadside assistance and vehicle administrative services, announced a new long-term partnership with fleet management and driver mobility company LeasePlan, the companies announced in a statement. This partnership will allow Roadside Protect to apply its fleet management roadside solutions while also expanding its client base in North America.
BUSINESS
metroatlantaceo.com

Acuity Brands Partners with Microsoft to Enable Sustainable Building Solutions

Acuity Brands, Inc., a market-leading industrial technology company, today announced it is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft to bring new capabilities to Acuity Brands smart lighting, lighting controls, and building automation solutions. Acuity Brands has a bold goal to avoid 100m metric tons of carbon emissions as a result of...
BUSINESS
metroatlantaceo.com

Axion BioSystems Welcomes Industry Leader David Ferrick as New CSO

Axion BioSystems, a leading life science tools company, has announced the appointment of David Ferrick as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Ferrick joins Axion with over 20 years of experience commercializing life science products into new and emerging markets. “David’s extensive knowledge of the immunology and cancer fields, combined with his...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Tech CEOs vow to evaluate disability inclusion practices

About 100 company leaders are pressing their colleagues to improve the workplace for people with disabilities and evaluate their inclusion of people with disabilities, Disability:IN announced Thursday. The letter’s newest signatories of the “CEOs Are IN” campaign include the heads of Micron Technology, Tripadvisor and other tech and health care...
ECONOMY
metroatlantaceo.com

Robert Bunch Named President, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield in Georgia

Anthem announced that Robert Bunch has been named President, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia. “Robert brings a wealth of experience to this role and a commitment to fulfilling our mission of improving the lives and communities we serve,” said Brian Shipp, President and SVP, Commercial Business. “In addition to in-depth knowledge of the health care industry, Robert is a proven leader who spent many years in the Georgia market, which will benefit our members, employer customers and provider partners.”
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

The Purple Guys Continues Strategic Expansion With Acquisition of Technology Pointe

Kian Capital-backed The Purple Guys, a leading provider of managed IT services to small and mid-sized organizations, completed the acquisition of Technology Pointe ("Tech Pointe"), an Austin, Texas-based IT managed services provider. The investment achieves The Purple Guys’ goals of expanding into Texas, adding scale to its solutions portfolio and bringing together teams of high-performing and talented employees in support of a growing and complementary client base.
AUSTIN, TX
southeastagnet.com

Georgia Beef Board Joins E-Commerce Partnership

Shopping for beef items from home is part of a new promotion the Georgia Beef Board (GBB) is now involved with. According to GBB Director of Public Relations, Taylor Evans, they have joined an E-Commerce partnership that makes it easy to get the beef cuts you want in preparation for a couple of big events coming up next month.
GEORGIA STATE

