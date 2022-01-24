Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) Selected as One of Seven CDFIs For First Round of Starbucks Community Resilience Fund
Following the company’s commitment to invest $100 million to launch the Starbucks Community Resilience Fund, Starbucks will issue the first round of funding of $21M to seven community development financial institutions to support small business growth and community development projects in Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. The Fund...metroatlantaceo.com
