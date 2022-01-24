Atlanta to Spend More on Tourism Seeking Business Travelers

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, continues to thrive and dominate as a top travel franchise to own according to Franchise Business Review by once again naming the company "Best-in-Category Franchise" for the second year in a row. In addition, FBR also named Cruise Planners #3 in its list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022 overall, a feat no travel service company has ever achieved and a milestone that is especially poignant, given the uncertainty of the past year. This ranking also puts Cruise Planners ahead of dozens of large companies such as Sotheby's International Realty, Planet Fitness and Pinch a Penny, to name a few.
