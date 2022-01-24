Atlanta to Spend More on Tourism Seeking Business Travelers

Airbnb announced it selected the Interlock at 14th Street and Howell Mill Road in Atlanta’s West Midtown as the new home for its planned technical hub. The tech hub is slated to open later this year — subject to pandemic conditions. It follows Airbnb’s 2020 announcement of its plans to open a technical hub in Atlanta to serve as the home for one of its product development teams, the regional base for new technical and non-technical roles over time, and the first step in a broader commitment to a long-term presence in metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO