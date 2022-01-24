ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta to Spend More on Tourism Seeking Business Travelers

metroatlantaceo.com
 3 days ago

Atlanta tourism officials said Friday that they expect an increase in visitors...

metroatlantaceo.com

saportareport.com

Atlanta to ask MARTA to account for spending of More MARTA sales tax

The Atlanta City Council is poised to ask MARTA to account for money it has spent, and plans to spend, from the 0.5 percent More MARTA Atlanta sales tax city voters approved in 2016. Approved Wednesday by the council’s Transportation Committee, the resolution raises the concern that MARTA may divert...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Kroger Atlanta Division Provides Access to Free Non-Surgical N95 Masks

Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, today announced it is serving as an access point to free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Customers can visit any local Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last, and associates are also encouraged to retrieve supplies for themselves and their families. Kroger expects to receive the first mask shipments as early as Thursday, January 27, based upon delivery schedules.
ATLANTA, GA
TravelPulse

Report Finds US Luxury Tourism Recovering Faster Than Budget Travel

A new study found that luxury tourism has recovered quicker than budget tourism in the United States due in part to an increase in “high-net-worth individuals.”. According to a survey from GlobalData.com, 29 percent of respondents said their travel budgets have increased over what they would have spent before the coronavirus pandemic started.
TRAVEL
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
WDW News Today

The Vacationeer is Seeking a Travel Agency Manager

The Official Travel Agency sponsor of WDWNT is seeking a new Travel Agency Manager. The Vacationeer Travel Agency is a Platinum Level Authorized Disney Vacation Planner Agency as well as a Platinum level Universal Preferred Agency. If you have experience in a Management and/or Training Manager role within a large...
TRAVEL
metroatlantaceo.com

Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) Selected as One of Seven CDFIs For First Round of Starbucks Community Resilience Fund

Following the company’s commitment to invest $100 million to launch the Starbucks Community Resilience Fund, Starbucks will issue the first round of funding of $21M to seven community development financial institutions to support small business growth and community development projects in Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. The Fund aims to advance racial equity and environmental resilience by supporting small business growth and community development projects in communities with historically limited access to capital.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Airbnb Announces New Atlanta Tech Hub

Airbnb announced it selected the Interlock at 14th Street and Howell Mill Road in Atlanta’s West Midtown as the new home for its planned technical hub. The tech hub is slated to open later this year — subject to pandemic conditions. It follows Airbnb’s 2020 announcement of its plans to open a technical hub in Atlanta to serve as the home for one of its product development teams, the regional base for new technical and non-technical roles over time, and the first step in a broader commitment to a long-term presence in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
zycrypto.com

Ariva Finance’s Decentralized Approach to Travel And Tourism

Ariva’s presence is creating a huge turnaround in the global-local tourism and travel network. Ariva Finance offers online users, buyers, and sellers a better payment experience using the blockchain. Ariva is a popular cryptocurrency of the future that aims to provide a secure tourism currency that can be used worldwide with its crypto wallets. The main aim of this cryptocurrency is to eliminate the need of carrying cash and debit cards.
TRAVEL
Fast Company

Travelers seek eco-friendly travel options in 2022

Throughout the past two years, the pandemic has changed people, their priorities, their preferences and their passions. As the focus for many shifts away from the four walls of their homes to the four corners of the world, people desire reconnection and travel, and doing so in a more sustainable way.
ENVIRONMENT
TravelDailyNews.com

Eurobound finds travelers spending more, upgrading accommodations

Independent travelers are forging ahead with plans to visit Europe, despite the uncertainty posed by Omicron. Pent-up demand, a growth in disposable income, and the widespread availability of vaccines are fueling a demand for upscale, independent travel to Europe in 2022, according to Eurobound. The company- which specializes in custom...
LIFESTYLE
nnbw.com

Reno's travel, tourism industry bounced back big in 2021

This past year was another hectic one for Northern Nevada’s travel and tourism industry, but it appears side effects of COVID-19 fatigue have generated some positive economic outcomes for two of the region’s largest entities. According to the Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority, this past year is set...
RENO, NV
republic-online.com

Smart Ways to Keep Travel Spending in Check

(Family Features) With more people getting vaccinated, many are looking forward to reuniting with loved ones and making up for lost vacation time. However, budget is often a primary concern when planning a trip. To help make your money go further, consider these tips from the travel experts at Vrbo.
TRAVEL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Franchise Business Review names Cruise Planners #1 in Franchisee Satisfaction in Travel and Tourism Category and #3 in Top 200 Franchises of 2022 Overall

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, continues to thrive and dominate as a top travel franchise to own according to Franchise Business Review by once again naming the company "Best-in-Category Franchise" for the second year in a row. In addition, FBR also named Cruise Planners #3 in its list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022 overall, a feat no travel service company has ever achieved and a milestone that is especially poignant, given the uncertainty of the past year. This ranking also puts Cruise Planners ahead of dozens of large companies such as Sotheby's International Realty, Planet Fitness and Pinch a Penny, to name a few.
TRAVEL
cbs3duluth.com

Inspired by tourism: A new plan to attract businesses to the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - According to the 2020 Minnesota census projections, Saint Louis County will see the biggest population drop in the next 30 years of any county in the state. But one group of people that seems to be flocking to the Northland is tourists. “We know...
DULUTH, MN
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta REALTORS Releases December 2021 Statistics on Housing Market

Atlanta REALTORS® Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its December 2021 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
ATLANTA, GA

