The Columbiana High School winter homecoming will be held Friday, Jan. 28 when the Clippers face Valley Christian. Introduction of the court and the crowning of the king and queen will take place at approximately 6:30 p.m. immediately following the JV contest. Pictured are the court members front row left to right: Audrey Smith, daughter of Sarah and Jarid Smith; Tomi Ross, daughter of Christy and Dennis Ross; and Madelyn Moore, daughter of Jennifer Burton and Kenneth Moore. Back row left to right: Matteo Mazzotta, son of Margaret and Marco Mazzotta , hosted by Trisha Hutton and Jim Cowan; Nick Million, son of Chastity Million; and Keaton Surgenavic, son of Mary Alice and Ethan Surgenavic. Submitted photo.

COLUMBIANA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO