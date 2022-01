Home Care Specialists is adding jobs and expanding its footprint in Haverhill’s Ward Hill Business Park with the purchase of a larger building. The supplier of respiratory therapy and home medical equipment will move from leased space at 113 Neck Road to an existing building it bought at 63 Neck Road. Haverhill Bank provided a $2.9 million loan, which was guaranteed by MassDevelopment, the Commonwealth’s economic development and finance agency. The purchase allows Home Care Specialists to reduce expenses and streamline its services. It expects to create an additional 10 full-time jobs and five part-time jobs over the next three years.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO