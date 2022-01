A Newburyport cruise operator may be docking in downtown Haverhill next summer and taking up to 44 passengers at a time on Merrimack River tours. Capt. Paul Aziz of Yankee Clipper Tours proposes day and night tours, possibly with food and alcoholic beverages, starting next June. He is detailing his plans before the Haverhill Harbor Commission next Tuesday. Harbor Commission Chairman Sam Amari told WHAV he received the business plan and likes what he sees.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO