We’re taking a short break from floppy disk hacking (don’t worry, we’re nowhere near done and this will all tie together – promise!) and working on a QT Py gamer backpack we designed. the qt py esp32 pico here plugs into the back to drive the 240×240 IPS display with an SD card slot, battery charging, and an AW9523 GPIO expender for all the buttons. we wanted to make a very smol odroid go-like since that hardware had a ton of support. we’ve found a great open emulation project with a LOT of emulators supported and a very easy-to-understand structure at https://github.com/ducalex/retro-go so we’re having a ‘go’ at porting it over! we had to use esp-idf 4.2 and this is the first time we’ve used raw idf and…we really like it! ninja is such an incredibly fast compiler and we like the ‘flash n monitor’ helper. so far we’ve got the chip booting and the tft is kinda coming up, just need to tweak the init for the st7789 instead of ili9341 – video.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO