ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

This Week with Bob Mueller: Jan. 23, 2022

By Bob Mueller
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqSd1_0dtqCUXZ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Biden marks one year in office with an overview of successes and setbacks. A look at his first year in the White House in this week’s cover story.

Tennessee Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton, defends the new redistricting maps Democrats call racist gerrymandering.

Tennessee Politics | Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

After Tennessee lawmakers seek the impeachment of Rutherford County Juvenile Judge Donna Scott Davenport, she announces she will retire next September.

Nashville is one of four cities in the running for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Bill ending unexpected medical billing in TN passes Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bill co-sponsored by one of Johnson City’s state representatives has passed unanimously in the state Senate. Senate Bill 0001 effectively would end surprise medical billing in Tennessee. SB0001 passed in the Tennessee Senate on Thursday and is now awaiting transmission to the state House of Representatives. The bill was co-sponsored […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Sexton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Impeachment#Democrats#The White House#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy