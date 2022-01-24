Epics in Minutes / Demo 7"

London duo Two Shell emerged in 2019 with a lean, austere take on contemporary UK bass music that sounded right at home on Livity Sound, the Bristol label that has spent the past decade forging a singular style out of sharp angles, metallic textures, and dusky shadows. Since their debut, though, their music has become more colorful, awash in giddy UK garage rhythms, hiccupping R&B snippets, and unusually chipper major-key synths. They’ve got a particular thing for big, attention-grabbing samples—the kind that capture the ears of not just rapturous ravers but also copyright lawyers, which is presumably why some of the releases on their label Mainframe Audio have been vinyl-only.
