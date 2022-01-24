ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Epics in Minutes / Demo 7"

By Brad Sanders
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are two ways to listen to Epics in Minutes, Fucked Up’s newly reissued compilation of early recordings. You can approach it as a codex that hides the keys to the prog-punk maximalism the Toronto band would ultimately embrace on albums like 2008’s The Chemistry of Common Life and 2011’s David...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

“Estación Esperanza” [ft. Manu Chao]

Sofia Kourtesis constructed a set of intensely personal house music for Fresia Magdalena, her 2021 breakout EP. The Berlin-based Peruvian producer’s latest single, “Estación Esperanza” continues in the same vein, intimately connecting the personal with the political. Sampling sounds from French-Spanish singer Manu Chao’s “Me Gustas Tu,” “Estación Esperanza” has all the ingredients of an effective Kourtesis song: oscillating technicolor beats, emotionally resonant field recordings, and healing chords. Opening with a chant from a Peruvian protest against homophobia, the song pays homage to Latin American struggles and her family back home (she dedicated the song to her mother and activists). As Kourtesis enchantingly sings, “Qué horas son mi corazón?” over a lush collage of tropical synths and birdsong, she reminds us that her music doesn’t only exist to move feet on a dancefloor—she wants to move hearts as well.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Midnight Sun”

Nilüfer Yanya’s most potent work holds something in reserve. Whether it’s a judgment, a closely guarded secret, or a concealed wound is unclear, but a sense of unknowable hurt lurks in her voice, and as a songwriter she smartly builds her arrangements around this unfilled blank. Her...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epics#Acab#Jeep
gamepressure.com

Game demo - Download

This is alpha version/demo of Rose & Locket, an ambitious platformer by Whistling Wizard. Rose & Locket is an action-adventure journey set in the Wild West. Follow Rose as she ventures into the Underworld to free the trapped spirit of her daughter. Cinematic moments accompanied by sprawling landscapes and intense...
VIDEO GAMES
Pitchfork

“home”

London duo Two Shell emerged in 2019 with a lean, austere take on contemporary UK bass music that sounded right at home on Livity Sound, the Bristol label that has spent the past decade forging a singular style out of sharp angles, metallic textures, and dusky shadows. Since their debut, though, their music has become more colorful, awash in giddy UK garage rhythms, hiccupping R&B snippets, and unusually chipper major-key synths. They’ve got a particular thing for big, attention-grabbing samples—the kind that capture the ears of not just rapturous ravers but also copyright lawyers, which is presumably why some of the releases on their label Mainframe Audio have been vinyl-only.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Runner (Original Soundtrack)

Autonomy (Ft. Lucy - Cooper B. Handy) — Boy Harsher. Within contemporary post-punk’s revival of dark, austere synth, Boy Harsher stood out with a distinctly modern take on the genre. During the late 2010s, the North Hampton-based duo distilled its stripped-down brand of hypnotic darkwave across releases like Pain and Careful. Over the pandemic, the pair, who met while studying film at the Savannah College of Art and Design, directed a short film and wrote its soundtrack, both titled The Runner. But the neon-drenched project can’t quite make up its mind about being a music video, a meta-commentary, or a horror story; even if the music remains technically competent, there isn’t nearly enough material in either medium to stay afloat.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Long Live Young Dolph

The pressures of the music marketplace are not often conducive to respecting real-life tragedy. When an artist unexpectedly passes, there’s a demand to hear their musical last words, both from listeners who wanted more time with a person they love and from cynical industry forces. On one end of the spectrum are the verging-on disrespectful posthumous albums of Pop Smoke, stitched together from scraps of low-fidelity vocal stems; on the other, the tribute that Lil Peep’s family has paid to him by bringing his early work to streaming services and clearing samples instead of excessively mining unreleased material.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Leon Vynehall Announces Fabric Presents Mix, Shares New Song: Listen

Leon Vynehall has announced his installment of the Fabric Presents mix series. It’s out March 25 via Fabric on 2xLP, CD, and digital platforms. It includes an introduction from Wesley Joseph and exclusives from Skee Mask, Or:la, Gaunt, Avon Blume, and Ehua. Listen to the new song “Sugar Slip (The Lick)” and find the full tracklist, below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Sincerely Face”

Few rappers balance nonchalance and mortality like Babyface Ray. Listening to the Detroit rapper’s stories feels like overhearing a private conversation between friends–they sound confident and guarded all at once. “I can sit and tell you about the diamonds on my chest like everything’s easy,” he says at the opening of “Sincerely Face,” the latest single from his forthcoming album. After this stark admission, he recalls his past struggles (“Slow leaks in the air mattress/you should see the house now”), peppering these reminiscences with jewelry, clothing, and car talk; it’s clear that his flexing is the product of deep battle scars he can’t ever forget. His words are buried in the mix, almost like a slurry, but producer Flea Diamonds’ frenetic piano stabs and faint 808s make them ring out. Face has seen enough success to push him beyond the Detroit street rap scene where he cut his teeth, but if “Sincerely Face” is any indication, the style will never leave his heart.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Digicore Hero dltzk Is So Online It Hurts

The plan was for Zeke to pick me up from a train station in northern New Jersey, just a few minutes from their parents’ home. But right before we’re supposed to meet, I get a text announcing a slight switch-up. “my mom is gonna be in the car w me bc i dont know how to get there,” Zeke reports, ending the message with a sob emoji. Within 10 minutes, a blue Honda Pilot rolls up to the parking lot, with a middle-aged brunette woman beaming in the driver’s seat. Zeke is slouched next to her, and as we back out and proceed on the route home, they are mostly silent, except to point out a tree that’s fallen in the middle of the road.
INTERNET
Pitchfork

“GRAVE YARD”

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The UK grime group Da Black Op’s has one mission: To destroy your eardrums with pummeling sub-bass. Their Bandcamp is full of heavy productions primed to rattle speakers and scare off birds. Dropped without warning a few days ago, “GRAVE YARD,” a demented rattler from the group’s leader (and label head) Jon E Cash is as haunting and sinister as its title. Like the first act of a horror flick, it starts out unassuming: Bells ring in the distance, a moan repeats, airplanes zoom overhead. When the bass finally appears, you are transported into the lower depths. It’s a dark nocturnal hum that does not let up, a woozy assault on the senses prolonged by weary percussion and the howling of wolves. Jon E Cash has been making music like this since the early 2000s; he calls it sublow, which seems apt. Each minute digs you another foot under.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Leya Tap Julie Byrne for New Song “Glass Jaw”: Listen

New York’s Leya have shared a new song called “Glass Jaw,” featuring Julie Byrne. Check it out below. Leya—the duo of harpist Marilu Donovan and violinist/vocalist Adam Markiewicz—released Flood Dream in 2020. Later that year, Actress remixed their song “Wave,” and the duo collaborated with Liturgy on “Antigone.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pink Siifu Announces U.S. Tour, Shares New Video: Watch

Pink Siifu has shared another new Gumbo’! music video. Siifu wrote and directed the “Wayans Bros.” visual with Ameer Kazmi. Watch below. Along with the new video, Pink Siifu has announced a U.S. tour. The concerts are slated to take place in March and feature support from Turich Benjy, Peso Gordon, and VonBeezy, along with a DJ set from Ted Kamal. Find Siifu’s schedule below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Big Boss Vette’s “Heavy”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Big Boss Vette is unstoppable on her latest single, “Heavy.” Over a simple, yet aggressive beat, she unleashes blunt bars in her St. Louis idiolect, roasting all her doubters (including clout chasers, haters, and her ex) with a dynamic fury. Yet, it’s not all talk—Vette went from making Facebook freestyles and YouTube bootlegs to signing a major record deal in the span of a few years. On “Heavy,” she declares that even a bullet couldn’t make her quit. By the time the song is over, you can’t help but believe her.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to NR Boor and Ot7Quanny’s “Dior Dior”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. There’s a recent wave of Philly rap that functions like drill but doesn’t quite sound like it. Ot7Quanny, whose casual delivery is close to a yawn, is one of the best in the scene, and NR Boor is coming into his own as well. Together they’ve released multiple joint tracks, but the short but sweet “Dior Dior” is the peak. Over an ominous beat, Quanny and Boor trade bars that bounce between light flexes and reflections on the grind. “My ex ask me why I broke her heart cause that what dogs do/Gave my mom some racks and said that’s all you,” raps Quanny. It’s a peek at a scene beginning to make noise outside of its borders.
LIFESTYLE
Pitchfork

Dijon Wants His Scrappy Sound to Be More Than Just a Vibe

In his recent spate of music videos, Dijon Duenas looks like an utterly unselfconscious performer, a guy reporting live and direct from the depths of his bruised and bloody heart. He’s sweaty, flailing, hoarse. He’s surrounded by a group of musicians that exude an intoxicating camaraderie, like they’ve been playing together for years. And it seems like the entire group swung by grandma’s dining room for a jam session: There’s a cuckoo clock on the wall, scattered Modelo cans on the table, and a snake pit of cables on the floor. The whole thing looks off-the-cuff and effortless, sprinkled with just enough Springsteenian gold dust. But, as is often the case with Dijon, the reality is not so simple.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Love of Plastic

Sustaining creativity over the decades isn’t always a question of figuring out who you are. Sometimes, the operative question is how: How much of yourself should surround your work? How do you balance a unique point of view with the utilitarian demands of the dancefloor? How do you change while remaining yourself? Across two decades and six albums, Shinichi Atobe has developed an adventurous, uncompromising, and deeply pleasurable body of work that offers a clear answer to the first question: Very little.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to BISKHIT’s “My Scene Mami”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. From song to song, BISKHIT’s voice never sounds the same. Scroll through her SoundCloud page and you’ll find vocals sped up so fast that they sound more like squeaks and a filter that makes it feel like she’s slowly fading away. On “My Scene Mami,” a track from her new seven-track project Higher, her voice echoes like she’s rapping in an empty room made of glass. With a jazzy sampled intro that’s quickly interrupted by the booming beat and BISKHIT’s confident chirps, the song is hypnotic from the jump.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to VNTAGEPARADISE’s “Blinded”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The work of Lagos musician VNTAGEPARADISE is deeply reliant on unpredictability. Released last year, his album The Parable of the Sensei is a wild melange of influences, spiraling from forward looking post-punk to vaporwave rap. It’s the work of a music lover who cannot help but throw everything he’s been influenced by into the pot, and almost all of the tracks on the release proceed from this giddy sensibility. “Blinded” is perhaps the most giddy track on the album, a candy-coated hyper-distorted guitar number filled with a dizzy sense of glee.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy