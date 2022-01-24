SCOUTS WORKING ON THEIR BEAR BALOO THE BUILDER BADGE

Sahil Patel, East Islip, New York, successfully completed his Eagle Board of Review on Nov. 3, 2021, officially making him the 101st and youngest Eagle Scout in the history of Troop 205 of Great River, East Islip, and Islip Terrace, NY. Sahil’s Eagle Court of Honor will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. at the East Islip High School Auditorium, 1 Redmen Street, Islip Terrace, NY 11752. COVID-19 protocol and procedures will be in place including the use of masks while on school property.
