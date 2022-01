Your taxes and your utility bills would go down under a bill passed by the Indiana House. The House voted 68-35 to slash taxes by one-point-four-billion dollars. Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) says the bill would cut the income tax rate by a quarter-point over the next four years, and repeal two utility taxes. The combination would save the typical household about $170 a year.

