Helping patients stick with their care plans and accurately communicate with their providers key to the best quality of life possible, says heart failure nurse specialist. A heart failure nurse specialist saw a need for her patients to track the specific metrics needed for their physical well-being, empowering them to take better control over their health. In January, Cormeum – from the Latin “cor meum” or “my heart” – began helping patients easily and intelligently track important metrics and relay that information to their providers through a convenient app. The company now celebrates its first year of helping patients battle heart failure by tracking their lifestyle and condition and communicating in an all-new way with their care teams.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO