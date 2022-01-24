ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everrati Land Rover Series IIA review: another icon updated

topgear.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh, an molested classic. What a treat. Cough, this is actually an electric restomod Series IIA Land Rover from Everrati. The mucky noisy old engine has been carefully torn out and replaced with a nice 150bhp/221lb ft electric motor and a 60kWh battery for a real world (as if anyone who...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

News - What Car?

Land Rover Defender long-term test review

Huge waiting lists underline just how popular the Land Rover Defender is, but does it have the all-round capability and feel-good factor to justify its high price tag?... The car Land Rover Defender HSE Ingenium 3.0 MHEV Run by Jim Holder, editorial director. Why it’s here Can Land Rover’s reinvented...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1986 Land Rover Pickup Is The Best Choice For Any Off Road Adventure

This vehicle is a great option for anyone looking for a utilitarian truck with style and performance to match. The vast expanses of land in the United Kingdom boast many of the world’s most beautiful landmarks, hidden away by bountiful forests and towering mountains. Thousands of tourists travel from around the globe to visit these outstanding sites every year, but there is a big issue that impedes even the most determined travelers to this day. First, of course, the rolling mountains and treacherous landscape of the UK can be challenging to navigate. However, a straightforward answer has proven to be the ultimate solution to dangerous terrain, the Land Rover. Older models, in particular, are very well-put-together British offroading legends whose incredible adventures have given the iconic brand an air of utility and style. The Land Rover is, hands down, the best choice for a proper adventuring vehicle. So what makes this the perfect truck for you?
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

The Škoda Trekka Is A Shameless Copy Of A Land Rover, But I'm Not Even Mad

This is the Škoda Trekka. It’s passed through here before, but only briefly. I’m normally against copycat car design, but I can’t feel anything but happiness when I look at the Trekka. Especially when the Škoda is saying hello again, having returned to plead its case as the cutest off-roader ever. The Trekka is competing against cars like the My Ami, Ferves Ranger and Jimny.
CARS
News/Talk KFYO

The Car Pro Test Drives the 2021 Land Rover Discovery

Thursday on Sunrise LBK with Dave King and Tom Collins, The Car Pro Jerry Reynolds joined Dave and Tom to talk about his test drive of the week, what he drives as his personal car, as well as other auto industry news. This week The Car Pro was test driving...
CARS
manofmany.com

Land Rover Electric Vehicle Strategy: When Are Their EVs Coming?

The term ‘EV strategy’ has become somewhat of a buzzword for the automotive industry in the last 18-months. A strong uptick in sales and ever-evolving euro-emissions laws have forced manufacturers to PHEV or EV any model in the lineup that can house some lithium batteries and a couple of electric motors. Thankfully, the result for the customer has been anything but boring. With most moving from an uninteresting diesel or petrol 4-cyl to a peppy small-capacity PHEV or fully-electric drivetrain.
CARS
Autoblog

Land Rover Defender 130 patent images show the 'premium explorer' of the lineup

Autoweek.nl found patent images Land Rover filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the coming Defender 130. We got our last look at the 130 trim in July 2021 when it was wearing skin-tight camouflage while testing near its home territory in England. The patent line drawings remove almost all of the suspense about what's coming, if any suspense remained. The one difference that we spot in the drawings compared to the Defender 90 and 110 is a tweaked fender vent. The vents on the two smaller models are all black mesh, whereas there's a decorative element contained within the vents on the 130 in the patent artwork. The camouflaged truck did without these vents, so we'll see what arrives at launch.
CARS
topgear.com

Lotus reveals first sketch of its next electric sports car

Clean lines on the outside, and lots of new battery cells on the inside…. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is your very first look at the next Lotus sports car. An electric Lotus sports car,...
CARS
srqmagazine.com

Wilde Land Rover Sarasota Previews the New Range Rover

On the evening of Jan. 19, 2022, Wilde Land Rover Sarasota hosted one of the first of over 180 dealer previews of the New Range Rover. Invited guests and owners received an up-close sneak peek at the highly anticipated luxury SUV. The New 2022 Range Rover is the ultimate expression of modern luxury, combining aesthetic grace with technological sophistication. During the private event, guests were immersed in all aspects of the most desirable Range Rover yet, exploring the modernist design, well-appointed and sustainable interior materials, as well as the luxury SUV’s refinement and range of capability. Wilde Land Rover Sarasota is part of the Wilde Automotive Family, which boasts over 75 years of automotive experience. Wilde Automotive Family specializes in new and pre-owned vehicles, outstanding service and maintenance, and award-winning customer experiences. The Range Rover Inside Track National Tour will take place at select Land Rover retailers across the U.S. for Range Rover owners and invited guests to preview the New Range Rover before it arrives in showrooms this spring.
SARASOTA, FL
Americajr.com

GALLERY: 2022 Range Rover preview event at Jaguar Land Rover Farmington Hills, MI

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were invited to Jaguar Land Rover Farmington Hills (MI) to check out the all-new 2022 Range Rover SUV. The new 2022 Range Rover is available in SE and Autobiography models. A First Edition model will be available throughout the first year of production, based on the Autobiography and featuring a unique specification. It is exclusively available in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five exterior colors. Both Standard (SWB) or Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs are available with five seats, while the New Range Rover LWB model is available with a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults. Available for order in early 2022, the new Range Rover SV is an exquisite interpretation of Range Rover luxury and personalization from the experts at Special Vehicle Operations.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Robb Report

This Restored ’69 Dodge Charger Has a Hellcat V-8 Peeping Through Its Shaker Hood

The Dodge Charger doesn’t need any more power or panache, but don’t tell Jim and Mike Ring that. The Ringbrothers shop in Wisconsin, which is adept at reviving old pony cars, has just unveiled a souped-up new take on the famous American muscle car. Commissioned by four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, the bright yellow dream machine is a 1969 Dodge Charger that has been tweaked and tuned to the nth degree. Christened Captiv, the restomod retains the Charger’s classic ‘60s looks but boasts modern-day power. The original car was treated to a complete rebuild that involved 4,000 hours of painstaking work....
CARS
torquenews.com

Engine Swapping Expert Reveals the Realities About Engine Replacement

You have a new or special make of car you love, but the engine has exploded. Should you agree to having an engine swap as recommended by a mechanic or that guy in the office who says he knows cars? Here are some engine swapping considerations all car owners need to know and understand before agreeing to one and what could happen if you go for it. Plus, a bonus video of a V8 engine swap in a 1998 Honda Civic Hatchback doing a quarter mile in 10 seconds.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V First Look: Boy, That Escaladed Quickly

High-performance SUVs are a thing. Or just ask Ford, Jeep, Dodge, Acura, virtually all the European luxury brands, and now Cadillac. The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is the first and seemingly least-likely Cadillac SUV to wear the V-Series badge. But, with the brand focusing on expanding its high-performance V sub-brand—and on the heels of the launch of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing—the humongous Escalade-V starts to make sense. Why not combine your most recognizable product with the V treatment you're hoping to make more recognizable, even if that product is a full-size, three-row SUV seemingly antithetical to V's athletic aspirations?
CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

5,000-Horsepower Devel Sixteen Supercar Seen On Public Roads

With just over 5,000-horsepower on tap, the Devel Sixteen is about as powerful as supercars get. The Dubai-based brand was founded in 2006, and after numerous promises of being near production-ready (it was slated for a 2019 launch), there's still no sign of a production-ready model…until now. First seen...
CARS
topgear.com

The 400bhp+ Ford Bronco Raptor is here (well, in America)

Ford unveils its hardcore, desert-racing Bronco with some unbelievable images. Skip 16 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Manufacturer press shots for new cars generally follow a very prescribed theme. Clean car, clean studio and enough angles to show...
CARS
topgear.com

From the archives: Vauxhall VXR8 vs Chrysler 300C SRT-8 vs Audi A6 4.2 V8

Three V8-engined saloons, three VERY different cars. A throwback to our 2007 group test at the TG test track. Dunsfold. This short, tricky little circuit is a challenge for anything, and anyone, but the bigger the barge, the more calamitous the cock-ups. Three of the latest V8 saloon cars, each commanding around £40,000 and each representing very different motoring values, are, in their own ways, some of the most rewarding and spirited means of getting from point A to point B. But in an ideal world the bit in between would have neither Gambon Corner nor The Follow Through within, nor a driver at the helm who operates at ten tenths even when he’s taking a bath. If he bathes at all.
CARS
UPI News

Ford and Honda win best car, truck, SUV awards

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Two out of the three North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year awards went to Ford on Tuesday, with the popular Bronco and Maverick winning against the Rivian R1T and the Hyundai Sante Fe. The Honda Civic took the best car, defeating the EV...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Ford Shelby Raptor arrives with 525 hp and aggression

Shelby American has released its take on the latest Ford F-150 Raptor, upping the levels of power and aggression. The 2022 Shelby Raptor gets a cold-air intake, new exhaust system, and aftermarket tune for its 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, increasing output from the stock 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque to 525 hp and 610 lb-ft. Those are the same numbers Shelby extracted from a 2018 Raptor, which makes sense, as the engine is a carryover item.
CARS
Top Speed

Watch A Ford Fusion Make An Absolute Mockery Of The Ford Mustang!

Sam from ‘Sam CarLegion’ brought two Ford products to the drag strip for an intra-family drag race. One of them is the Mustang, and the other, the Fusion. At the onset, you would expect the Mustang to be the winner. But, as it turns out, the Fusion’s got enough oomph to beat the muscle car and hurt its ego. Oh, boy!
CARS

