Last night Highway 287 was shut down in both directions due to an accident. Locals commented on Facebook they say a car driving the wrong way in the area of the accident. Midlothian PD shared the following: MPD is working a Major Accident in the 5400 block of east Hwy 287. Due to the size and serious nature of the accident both sides of the highway is shut down.

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO